Leandro Rodriguez drug overdose case: What happened to Robert De Niro's grandson? Details here

Five people have been arrested for allegedly supplying the fentanyl-laced pills that caused the fatal overdose of Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, in 2023. The 19-year-old's death was caused by the ‘toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine’, according to the medical examiner. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died of drug overdose in 2023(Instagram)

Now, law enforcement has reportedly arrested five individuals, as per CBS News. They are all facing drug charges. The five have been identified as Grant McIver, Bruce Epperson, Eddie Barreto, John Nicolas and Roy Nicolas. They allegedly used social media and other encrypted messaging apps to sell thousands of counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl to teens in New York.

Leandro was one of the several teenagers who died of overdose, which involved multiple drugs, including fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine.

What happened to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez?

Leandro was the only child of model and actress Drena De Niro and her ex-husband. He was found unresponsive in a Lower Manhattan apartment by a friend checking on him after days of silence.

Drena De Niro announced her son's death on Instagram, stating, "My beloved son Leandro died after being sold pills laced with fentanyl that they knew were laced."

The model accused drug dealers of targeting young people, adding, "These monsters killed my son." Robert De Niro, 82, expressed devastation in a statement, saying, "We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby,” his mother added. “Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Leandro had small acting roles, appearing as the son of Dave Chappelle's character in 2018's A Star Is Born, alongside his mother, and in Cabaret Maxime (2018) and The Collection (2005).