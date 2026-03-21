Leesburg explosion: Loud noise and flash of light reported across Loudoun County, Virginia; ‘meteor or thunder?'
Residents of Leesburg, Virginia, reported a loud explosion, accompanied by flash of light. The boom was felt across eastern and western parts of Loudoun County.
Residents of Leesburg, Virginia, reported a loud explosion on Friday night. Many took to X to describe a sudden boom accompanied by a flash of light. Leesburg is located in Loudoun County, Virginia.
Residents share details
One person wrote, "It was brief, loud, rattled my house (east Leesburg, near lansdowne) and may have been accompanied by a flash of light but I can’t say that for sure. And it happened at exactly 10:49."
Another added, "I heard it and felt it (short, a second maybe) in eastern part of Leesburg."
A third resident reported, "I heard/felt it. Right at 10:49. Loudoun Police are searching different areas around Leesburg for the source, but nothing yet. Police scanners indicate that they are searching and still investigating."
Another person added, "A loud boom was heard by my household and many others in Leesburg about 40 minutes ago. Per scanner traffic, the noise was heard all over central and western Loudoun County."
Also Read: Dallas: Meteor seen in Texas night sky? Videos emerge after Cleveland, Ohio ‘explosion’
Investigative reporter A.J. Perez also shared updates on X, writing, “Firetrucks and other rescue vehicles circled for more than 20 minutes looking for the source. They eventually decided to set up a temporary control center near the courthouse. After meeting for about 10 minutes, they left with no answers. Note: Thunderstorms are in the area.”
Perez added that neighborhood platforms such as Ring Neighbors and Nextdoor were flooded with speculation such as “sonic boom, thunder (incl. a superbolt, earthquake, meteor, a missile, natural gas explosion.”
"Some saw a flash of light simultaneous to the boom," Perez wrote on X.
Also Read: Explosions hit Dubai on Eid morning: UAE intercepts Iranian missile threat successfully
Local authorities have not yet released a statement, and the cause of the reported explosion remains unknown.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More