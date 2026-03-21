Leesburg explosion: Loud noise and flash of light reported across Loudoun County, Virginia; ‘meteor or thunder?'

Residents of Leesburg, Virginia, reported a loud explosion on Friday night. Many took to X to describe a sudden boom accompanied by a flash of light. Leesburg is located in Loudoun County, Virginia. Residents of Leesburg, Virginia, reported a loud explosion on Friday night. (Unsplash)

Residents share details One person wrote, "It was brief, loud, rattled my house (east Leesburg, near lansdowne) and may have been accompanied by a flash of light but I can’t say that for sure. And it happened at exactly 10:49."

Another added, "I heard it and felt it (short, a second maybe) in eastern part of Leesburg."

A third resident reported, "I heard/felt it. Right at 10:49. Loudoun Police are searching different areas around Leesburg for the source, but nothing yet. Police scanners indicate that they are searching and still investigating."

Another person added, "A loud boom was heard by my household and many others in Leesburg about 40 minutes ago. Per scanner traffic, the noise was heard all over central and western Loudoun County."

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Investigative reporter A.J. Perez also shared updates on X, writing, “Firetrucks and other rescue vehicles circled for more than 20 minutes looking for the source. They eventually decided to set up a temporary control center near the courthouse. After meeting for about 10 minutes, they left with no answers. Note: Thunderstorms are in the area.”

Perez added that neighborhood platforms such as Ring Neighbors and Nextdoor were flooded with speculation such as “sonic boom, thunder (incl. a superbolt, earthquake, meteor, a missile, natural gas explosion.”

"Some saw a flash of light simultaneous to the boom," Perez wrote on X.