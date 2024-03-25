Leslie Stahl hailed for calling out Jim Jordan’s ‘lies’ about 2020 election: ‘Liars don't want their lies removed’

Social media users have hailed Leslie Stahl for calling out Jim Jordan’s “lies” about the 2020 election during a ‘60 Minutes’ episode. X users have pointed out how Jordan looked “speechless” upon being fact-checked by Stahl. Leslie Stahl has been hailed for calling out Jim Jordan’s ‘lies’ about 2020 election (@60Minutes screenshots/X)

The Congressman suggested that tech companies should not remove most of what they think is misinformation. “I think you let the American people respect the American people, their common sense, to figure out what’s accurate, what isn’t,” Jordan said.

“What about this idea that the 2020 election was stolen?” Stahl asked. “You think that these companies should allow people to say that and individuals can make up their own mind?”

“What I’ve said is that there were concerns about the 2020 election, I think Americans agree with that,” Jordan said. “No they don’t,” Stahl shot back.

“You don’t think there were concerns with the 2020 election?” Jordan asked. “Most people don’t question the result. That’s all I’m saying. Right?” Stahl asked, leaving Jordan looking visibly confused and struggling to find an answer.

‘Liars don't want their lies removed’

Many took to the comment section of the video posted by ‘60 Minutes’ on X, with one user saying, “I mean, of course the liars don't want their lies removed.” “@Jim_Jordan wants you to believe his lies and misinformation,” one user said, while another shocked user wrote, “So allow lies to be published even when you know they are lies because it's up to individuals to decide of lies are actually lies instead of not sharing the lie so no one is confused about what the truth is.”

“While I loved seeing Leslie Stahl take down Jim Jordan, he is one of the most unserious politicians of the current era. He does not deserve time on the air,” one user said. One wrote, “This is an excellent training film for people who need to learn the signs and mannerisms of someone who is lying. Study it - it's a classic.”

