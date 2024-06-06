Live stream India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 in USA, Canada, England, more: Online platforms, date, time…

India vs Pakistan showdown at the T20 World Cup 2024 is just around the corner. Happening for the first time at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, the mother of all clashes, India vs Pak has sent ticket sales skyrocketing. And if you're the one who failed to get your hands on stadium entry, this guide is your golden duck for catching every explosive shot and daring six live, no matter your crease (USA, Canada, England, or anywhere the game flows). We'll dish out the exact date and time for this top-order tussle, along with the best online platforms to catch the action live. India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Siraj got the breakthrough for India(REUTERS)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 live stream

In the USA, the options for live streaming are somewhat limited compared to those in India. There are various choices available, including OTT platforms, online channels, and official broadcasters, all of which can enhance your viewing experience.

The two teams last played a bilateral series in the 2012-13 season, and since then have only met in multi-nation tournaments such as the ICC World Cups and Asia Cup tournaments. Their last encounter took place at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium in October 2022.

How to livestream India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 in USA

In March, the ICC released an overview of all the streaming options for the T20 World Cup. Fans in the USA and Canada can catch the action on WillowTV, which offers 24x7 high-definition television and digital video channels dedicated to cricket. Apart from match, it also offers analysis, prime time, tea time gossip, after match highlights among other exciting options.

To experience, you need to follow these steps: Step 1: Willow by Cricbuzz is your go-to platform, but it requires a subscription. Step 2: Choose a plan. Step 3: Sign up and complete the payment. The platform also provides some additional offers and promo codes in monthly or yearly plans.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan live: Cheapest option

Sling TV and ESPN+ in the USA now offer additional live viewing choices for India vs Pakistan T20 matches. Both services will offer budget-friendly subscription plans.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan live in England: For cricket fans in the UK, catch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, and digitally via the SkyGO, NOW, and Sky Sports App.

India vs Pakistan live in Australia & New Zealand: Amazon Prime Video has taken the responsibility to keep its Australian fans intrigued, while in New Zealand, it's Sky Sports.