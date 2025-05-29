Liverpool suspect Paul Doyle linked to several dissolved businesses, Companies House records show

Paul Desmond Sanders Doyle has been identified as the driver who rammed his car into crowds during Liverpool’s Premier League title parade on Monday, leaving at least 80 people injured. Paul Doyle rammed his car into crowds during Liverpool victory parade.(X)

Doyle, 53, is a former Royal Marine Commando who currently works in IT, according to his LinkedIn profile. Companies House records show he has been associated with several now-dissolved retail businesses, including a home-run mail order venture named Farout Caps.

At a press conference on Thursday, authorities confirmed the charges brought against Doyle.

Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Jenny Sims said: “Paul Desmond Sanders Doyle, 53 years, of West Derby, has this afternoon been charged with two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of attempted, unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, all contrary to Section 18 of the Offences Against The Person Act 1861. He has also been charged with one count of dangerous driving, contrary to section two of the Road Traffic Act 1988.”

Doyle remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on May 30.

A father of three, Doyle has been described by neighbors as a “nice family” man.

“It seems completely out of character. They are such a nice family, the boys are really nice and well-behaved. [He] is a fantastic guy. He came over to help us when our alarm went off once, and then did the same for our immediate neighbors too,” the neighbor told Mirror UK.

“It just doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t feel right. They are lovely. The whole thing is so sad - for his wife and children and also for the people who were injured," the neighbor added.