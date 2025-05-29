Who is Paul Desmond Doyle? 5 key facts on Liverpool parade crash suspect

Paul Desmond Doyle was identified as the suspect in the Liverpool parade crash, which injured dozens on Monday. The 53-year-old is from the West Derby area of Liverpool and has been charged with dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding with intent to cause GBH and attempting to cause GBH with intent after the incident on Water Street in the city centre. Paul Desmond Doyle was identified as the Liverpool crash suspect(X)

Police officers were seen outside Doyle's home on Monday night. The 53-year-old lives there with his wife and children. The suspect drove a Ford Galaxy into a crowd on Water Street during Liverpool FC's title parade. At least 79 people were injured at the scene, including four children.

Here are 5 key facts on Paul Desmond Doyle

Identity and Background: Paul Doyle is a married father of three and a local businessman in Liverpool. Described by neighbors as a “nice family man” and “fantastic guy,” he lives in a four-bedroom detached house in West Derby.

Charges Filed: Doyle faces seven charges related to the crash: one count of dangerous driving, two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), two counts of causing unlawful and malicious GBH with intent, and two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious GBH with intent.

Incident Details: On May 26, 2025, Doyle allegedly drove a Ford Galaxy into a crowd on Water Street. Police believe Doyle tailgated an ambulance through a temporarily lifted roadblock, set up for a suspected heart attack emergency, allowing him access to the closed street during the parade.

Community Shock: Neighbors expressed disbelief at Doyle’s arrest, describing it as “completely out of character.” A mechanic who serviced Doyle’s Ford Galaxy, which he called his “pride and joy” with family photos on the dashboard, noted his level-headed nature. Doyle’s wife reportedly learned of the incident only after seeing her car on television.

Police Investigation: Merseyside Police arrested Doyle on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving, and driving while unfit through drugs, though the specific drug involved has not been disclosed. The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.