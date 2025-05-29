Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Paul Desmond Doyle: Liverpool crash suspect's photos, alleged social media profile surface

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2025 10:26 PM IST

West Derby's Paul Doyle, 53, charged with serious offenses after ramming his car into football fans during Liverpool FC’s victory parade.

Paul Doyle, 53, from West Derby, Liverpool, is facing a string of serious charges after allegedly ramming his car into crowds of football fans during Liverpool FC’s title victory parade, injuring nearly 80 people. He has been charged with dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding with intent to cause injury, and attempted GBH. Doyle is expected to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

West Derby's Paul Doyle, 53, charged with serious offenses after ramming his car into football fans during Liverpool FC’s victory parade(X)
The unverified profile reveals that Doyle is married and has three daughters, as written in the bio of his X account. Amid the investigation, a LinkedIn profile purporting to belong to Doyle has also surfaced. According to the profile, the suspect in the Liverpool crash is the acting head of Cyber and has attended Liverpool University. 

Hindustan Times has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the profile or the associated information.

 

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY 

