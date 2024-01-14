Looking for a place to rent in US? Here are the 10 most popular US cities for renters
Atlanta tops the list as the #1 city for renters in 2024.
Navigating the housing market is no easy feat, with high home prices and escalating interest rates nudging a significant portion toward the renter lifestyle. Wondering which cities are the best for apartment hunters? Here are the top 10 cities that are attracting renters in this year:
Atlanta
Atlanta steals the spotlight as the #1 city to watch in 2024. With a transformed Midtown and the brainpower of Georgia Tech, Atlanta has become the go-to city for renters. Online engagements on RentCafe.com soared, with 60% more Atlanta apartments favorited in 2023, showcasing a rising intent to make this welcoming Southern city home.
Kansas City
Kansas City, MO, secures the second spot with its affordable cost of living and abundant job opportunities. In 2023, renters generated 63% more traffic for KCMO listings, showing a clear determination to call this Midwestern hub home. With a doubled number of personalized searches, Kansas City continues to charm apartment hunters.
Cincinnati
Cincinnati claims the third spot, driven by a transformed riverfront, job opportunities, and a commitment to sustainability. The intense search for rentals led to a 19% rise in page views. The 104% increase in favorited properties reflects renters' determination to embrace this attractive Midwestern city.
Arlington
Arlington ranks fourth, thanks to its convenient location and easy access to the nation's capital. The city's popularity peaked during the high season, securing the #1 spot for three consecutive months. With a 52% increase in page views and twice as many favourites properties, Arlington's appeal remains strong.
Orlando
Sunny Orlando claims the fifth spot, ranking seventh overall in 2023. The vibrant Florida city attracted 18% more page views, with twice as many favorited properties. Orlando's mix of entertainment, a favourable tax system, and a growing economy make it a top choice for renters during peak rental season.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis shines as the sixth most in-demand city for renters, maintaining increased appeal throughout 2023. With a 50% rise in traffic and a significant 17% drop in available listings, Minneapolis offers a winning blend of urban charm. The 58% surge in favorited properties showcases renters' strong intent.
Denver
Denver secures the seventh spot as the West's most sought-after city for renters. The city's tech, energy, and finance economy, coupled with a sunny climate, magnetized apartment hunters. A 19% rise in listings traffic, 117% more favourites properties, and 23% more personalised searches highlight Denver's rental appeal.
Portland
Portland captures the eighth spot, balancing quirkiness with renter appeal. A 24% increase in overall traffic, twice as many favorited properties, and 10% more personalized searches showcase Portland's allure. Its relaxed pace, food, and beverage culture make it a unique and desirable rental destination.
Albuquerque
Albuquerque ranks ninth as a Western location on the list. Its impressive score for overall listings traffic, fueled by a 103% rise in page views, makes it stand out. With 137% more Albuquerque rentals favourite, this city showcases a strong rental interest among apartment hunters.
Overland Park
Overland Park, KS, rounds up the top 10 as a Midwestern hotspot. With a 28% rise in listings traffic, 22% more personalized searches, and tripled favorited properties, this suburban gem displays a robust appeal. Overland Park's path among the most sought-after cities in 2023 positions it as a rising rental destination.