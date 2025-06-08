LA protests a ‘coverup’ for Epstein files claims? Theory suggests Trump is ‘distracting’ voters

Violent protests have broken out in Los Angeles following ICE raids across the California county over the weekend. President Donald Trump sent the National Guard to restore order with 2000 deployed ‘for 60 days or at the discretion of the Secretary of Defense’, the White House said in a statement late Saturday. Law enforcement officers stand guard as they face off with demonstrators during a protest in Los Angeles(AFP)

Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, said on X that Marines will also be mobilized ‘if violence continues’.

While the chaos in LA went through to Sunday, several locals and social media users speculated if there's a link to the protests and Elon Musk's Epstein files threat.

Read More: White House aide calls Los Angeles anti-ICE protests an 'insurrection'

Locals on X pointed out that the protests in Los Angeles might be a ‘coverup’ to ‘distract’ voters from the Epstein files claims.

“Elon: Trump is in the Epstein files Next day: Los Angeles riots begin,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“LOS ANGELES IS A DISTRACTION. Elon was forced to take down his 1M+ likes re trump and Epstein, in congress the flagship tax bill is stalling out, and tariff confusion is spiking prices. DONT GET DISTRACTED BY KEY JANGLES,” another person tweeted.

What were Elon Musk's Epstein Files claims?

Musk recently deleted an explosive allegation linking Donald Trump with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein that he posted on social media during a vicious public fallout with the US president this week.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: (Trump) is in the Epstein files," Musk posted on his social media earlier this week as his growing feud with the president boiled over into a spectacularly public row.

“That is the real reason they have not been made public.” The Tesla chief, however, did not mention any specifics.

While social media users linked the LA protests to the Epstein files claim, there is no proof that the two are related.

The Department of Homeland Security on Saturday accused Democratic leaders in California, including California Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass, of contributing to violence.

“The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable and Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom must call for it to end,” DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.