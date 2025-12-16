Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Lost it’: Trump slammed for saying Rob Reiner, wife ‘brought on murder’

AFP |
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 02:22 am IST

Among those shocked were some staunch Trump loyalists, and the remarks triggered a wave of unusually negative responses on his Truth Social.

Donald Trump faced a storm of condemnation on Monday after posting "perverse" and "sick" remarks suggesting Rob Reiner and his wife were murdered because of the celebrated filmmaker's criticism of the US president.

Trump claimed the Reiners had died "reportedly due to the anger" that Reiner had caused by criticizing the Republican leader.(REUTERS)
Trump claimed the Reiners had died "reportedly due to the anger" that Reiner had caused by criticizing the Republican leader.(REUTERS)

Among those shocked were some staunch Trump loyalists, and the remarks triggered a wave of unusually negative responses on his Truth Social network that he uses to communicate with his base.

Also Read | Rob Reiner's daughter breaks silence on his and Michele's deaths: ‘I came from…’

As tributes for Reiner poured in, Trump launched a crude attack on the director of "When Harry Met Sally" and other popular hits.

Trump claimed the Reiners had died "reportedly due to the anger" that Reiner had caused by criticizing the Republican leader.

Trump also boasted of his own supposed political success, and said Reiner had "driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession" of attacking the president.

The comments came as police announced that Reiner's son, Nick, had been arrested on suspicion of murder -- a development that intensified the backlash.

"I'd expect to hear something like this from a drunk guy at a bar, not the president of the United States," Nebraska Republican Don Bacon, who retires from the House of Representatives next year, told CNN.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, once one of Trump's fiercest allies in Congress, scolded Trump over his response to a "family tragedy" that was "not about politics or political enemies."

"Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It's incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy especially when it ends in murder," she posted on X.

'Inappropriate and disrespectful'

Thomas Massie, another Trump critic on the Republican side of the House of Representatives, called the president's comments "inappropriate and disrespectful" while New York moderate Mike Lawler called the remarks "wrong."

Trump has a long record of incendiary social media posts that have outraged Democrats, but open condemnation from within Republican ranks was once almost unthinkable.

Miles Taylor, a former Trump administration homeland security official who became a prominent internal critic after anonymously publishing a 2019 tell-all book, accused Trump of "mocking the dead" and branded him a "sick creep."

"His attacks on (Republican senator) John McCain after the veteran's death pushed me to speak out from within his administration. (The) taunting of Rob Reiner's murder makes me even more determined to defy Trump."

Democrats also responded with fury. David Axelrod, the former chief strategist to President Barack Obama, described Trump's post as "perverse."

"The absence of empathy & grace for the Reiner family in their moment of profound loss and grief is sad and revealing. For @POTUS, his grievances trumps their grief."

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said Trump had "lost it."

"Now saying Rob and Michele Reiner caused their own murder because they didn't support him. So sick," he wrote.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / ‘Lost it’: Trump slammed for saying Rob Reiner, wife ‘brought on murder’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On