Tue, Dec 16, 2025
Rob Reiner's daughter breaks silence on his and Michele's deaths: ‘I came from…’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 01:12 am IST

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in a Brentwood mansion with stab wounds, shocking the film industry.

Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 65, were found dead with apparent stab wounds at their Brentwood mansion in California on Sunday afternoon. Their deaths have sent shockwaves across the film industry, with tributes pouring in. The couple shared four children, including an adopted daughter, Tracy Reiner, who addressed her parents' passing on Monday.

Rob Reiner attends the Los Angeles Premiere of ''Spinal Tap II: The End Continues'' at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 9, 2025. (REUTERS)
Rob Reiner attends the Los Angeles Premiere of ''Spinal Tap II: The End Continues'' at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 9, 2025. (REUTERS)

Rob Reiner's daughter breaks silence on parents' deaths

“I came from the greatest family ever,” Tracy said, per NBC News. “I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock,” she added. The 61-year-old is Rob's first wife, Penny Marshall's daughter from a previous marriage to Michael Henry. The Stand By Me director was also the father to Jake Reiner, 34, Nick Reiner, 32, and Romy Reiner, 28.

Rob and Michele's bodies were first discovered by their youngest daughter, multiple sources told People. The authorities are investigating the deaths as homicides, as the couple had “lacerations consistent with a knife,” TMZ reported, citing sources.

Their troubled son, Nick, was arrested on Sunday night after the couple was found with their throats slit around 3:30 pm. Romy had informed the police that she suspected a family member “should be considered a suspect,” per TMZ. Nick, who faced years of rehabilitation for drug addiction in the past, is currently being held on a $4 million bail, according to Page Six.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
