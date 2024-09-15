Louisiana woman pinned undernath tree during Hurricane Francine rescused in harrowing video: ‘I need my Jesus!’

A chilling bodycam footage shot last week shows the moment a woman pinned underneath a tree was rescued by deputies. The woman got stuck after a free fell during Hurricane Francine. Louisiana woman pinned under tree during Hurricane Francine rescused in harrowing video (FOX Weather)

On Wednesday night, September 11, Francine made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane. It brought maximum wind speeds of 100 mp, causing destruction across the state.

The harrowing video

Meanwhile, the woman had to be rescued after Francine caused a tree to fall onto her in the southern Louisiana town of Donaldsonville. The woman was outside during the storm. Video captured the moment deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office freed the woman, using chainsaws and jacks.

“I need my God! I need my Jesus!” the woman says repeatedly in the video while being pulled out from under the tree by first responders. In the video, emergency workers repeatedly ask the visibly distraught woman to breathe.

“After freeing her from under the tree, she was understandably shaken and distressed by the situation,” said Deputy Laura Mueller, New York Post reported. “I am grateful I was able to guide her through breathing exercises to help calm her.”

The woman had to be rushed to a nearby hospital with non-fatal injuries. “The Good Lord was with her,” said Capt. Jeff Griffin. “Six inches one way or the other and it would have crushed her.”

The Weather Channel said that Francineformed into a tropical storm on the morning of September 9th, and became the first Atlantic storm since Ernesto moved into the North Atlantic Ocean back in August. It later became the fourth hurricane of the 2024 season on September 10th.

“T​he highest rainfall total from Francine was actually in the panhandle town of Apalachicola, Florida, several hundred miles east of landfall. The town received 12.75 inches of rain. In Louisiana, Covington picked up the highest rainfall total with 9.69 inches,”The Weather Channel stated.