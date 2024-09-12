Francine weakens to tropical storm: Here's a 10-point update

Tropical Depression Francine is currently moving northward through Mississippi, bringing heavy rainfall and a risk of flooding to a widespread area spanning from the lower Mississippi Valley to Georgia, the system's rain bands are already impacting the region. Geral (cq) Hammond looks at flood water from Hurricane Francine near the entrance to the Treasure Chest Casino in Kenner, La., in Jefferson Parish, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(AP)

Plus, a tornado watch has been issued for southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle until 1 p.m. CDT. Francine's strong winds and heavy rainfall have already made their mark, with gusts reaching up to 78 mph and over 8 inches of rain falling in the New Orleans metro area yesterday.

Here's a 10-point update on Francine's impacts below:

· Landfall as a category 2 hurricane: Tropical Storm Francine initially made landfall in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, yesterday at 5 p.m. local time as a Category 2 hurricane. At the time, the storm packed sustained winds of up to 105 mph, with significant impacts across the state, including 97 mph winds in Dulac and 78 mph at New Orleans International Airport.

· Weakened to tropical storm status: By this morning, Francine had weakened to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 50 mph. As of 8 a.m. ET, it was located 30 miles south of Jackson, Mississippi, and was moving north at 12 mph toward Memphis.

· Current storm position: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that the storm was approximately 20 miles northwest of New Orleans early Thursday. Francine is continuing its northward journey into southern Mississippi at 14 mph.

· Power outages: Over 400,000 customers across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama were left without power due to the storm. Damage from fierce winds and flooding has disrupted the power grid in multiple areas.

· Flood warnings for millions: Approximately 14 million people are currently under flood warnings as heavy rain continues to fall across southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. The most significant rainfall has been recorded in the New Orleans metro area, with 7.33 inches reported at the airport.

· Tornado watch in effect: The NWS has issued a tornado watch for parts of southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, effective through 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET) today. Isolated tornadoes are expected to develop in these regions throughout the day.

· Storm surge threat: Dangerous storm surges of 4 to 6 feet are predicted along the coastlines from the mouth of the Pearl River in Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, as well as Lake Pontchartrain. The NHC also expects 3- to 5-foot surges in areas between Morgan City, Louisiana, and the Alabama border.

· Flooding in Mandeville: Flash flooding in the city of Mandeville, near Lake Pontchartrain, has been reported, particularly in the Greenleaves neighborhood. The NWS warned residents of rising waters that approached homes as the storm continued its northward movement.

· Flash flood risks across Alabama: The NWS has highlighted the risk of flash flooding, particularly in northern and central Alabama, where rainfall totals may reach up to 10 inches. “The greatest threat for considerable flash flooding exists across parts of northern and central Alabama,” the NWS cautioned.

· Public safety warnings: The rain subsided in the New Orleans area by late Wednesday, but the NWS continues to warn residents to avoid flooded roads, as the waters may conceal dangerous hazards such as sewage or downed power lines. In Kenner, west of New Orleans, flooding left cars swamped and stranded, prompting further safety advisories.