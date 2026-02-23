Luci4 cause of death revealed? Rapper’s grandparents raise concerns as LA police investigate possible foul play

Rapper Luci4 has died at the age of 23, TMZ reported. Born James Dear, the artist was best known for his viral hit "BodyPartz." He was also known under several other aliases, most notably Axxturel, 4jay, and Lucifer. His official cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Rapper Luci4 passed away on Sunday. (X)

Authorities reveal details The Los Angeles Fire Department told the outlet that crews responded to a medical call at a residence around 11:40 a.m. When first responders arrived, the individual was already deceased. The Los Angeles Police Department was then notified.

Police said they established a crime scene upon arrival and have launched an investigation. Authorities noted that the probe is ongoing and includes the possibility of foul play.

Grandparents raise concerns Luci4’s grandparents told the outlet that he died Sunday at a friend’s home in Los Angeles. They said they are still waiting for answers but have concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to the family, his wallet had been emptied. They told TMZ they had previously cautioned him to be careful about the people in his circle as his fame began to grow.

Tributes pour in Several fans took to social media to offer condolences.

One person wrote on X, "Rising talent, tragic end. Luci4 gone at 23. A reminder of how quickly things can change in the music world."

Another added, "Rip luci4 Id listen to his music on the bus everyday a few years back."

A third person expressed, "Luci4 death hit so hard … ik he looking up at us rn."

Another person wrote, "Can't stop thinking about luci4 i’m actually really devastated and i have to go to work with ts on my mind."