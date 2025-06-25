‘MAGA will turn on you’: Matt Gaetz's mom scolds him over criticism of Trump's Iran decision, video goes viral | Watch

In a viral video, former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was seen getting scolded by his mother over his recent criticism of Donald Trump. The video was recently posted to TikTok by user “tidesofmarch,” taken from inside a plane. It has also surfaced on X. Matt Gaetz's mom scolds him over criticism of Trump's Iran approach, video goes viral (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)(REUTERS)

The video, showing Gaetz briefly putting his luggage in the overhead compartment, is captioned, “POV: You’re sitting behind Matt Gaetz and he’s texting his mommy.”

Matt Gaetz and his mother’s text messages

The video cuts to various close up views of Gaetz's phone screen, where he is seen texting his mother. According to the texts displayed in the video, Gaetz’s mother seemed unimpressed with the way her son recently spoke about the US president.

Gaetz’s mother specifically seemed to scold him over his criticism of Trump's recent decision to get the United States directly involved in Israel's conflict with Iran. “Don’t be criticizing the president or his actions,” Gaetz’s mother told him via text. “He’s trying to keep us safe. That’s his job. MAGA will turn on you. You will lose viewership. Your days in congress are over, practice of law? Let’s not mess up the media gig. The president has been a very good friend to you. He hates betrayal. Be smart, not stubborn.”

Gaetz replied to his mother by saying that he was “trying to guide him, not criticize him.” In another text, he said that he has “never been freer to share my views.” “And I’ll continue to do so,” he added.

Gaetz’s mother went on to caution him not to guide Trump “in the public square.”

In an X post, Gaetz later seemed to confirm that the texts were real. “Apparently someone sitting behind me on a flight recorded me without my knowledge,” he wrote. “They found me texting my mother about news of the day, family finances, and working on my laptop. Please let this be a reminder to everyone to CALL YOUR MOTHER! (and maybe get a screen protector)”.