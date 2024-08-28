Major 911 outage hits several US cities: Georgia, Texas, Florida and Ohio impacted

A major 911 outage was reported on Tuesday night in a number of American cities, including Ohio, Texas, Florida and Georgia. 911 outage reported across several US states (Pixabay - representational image)

According to DownDetector, the outage tracker recorded almost 400 reports of 911 at 9:41 p.m. ET. The origin and the severity of the outage remain unclear.

The DownDetector, which received over 20 reports about the issue, reported thatthere was a noticeable increase in 911 outage complaints at 8:18 pm. ET. Many people reported that the line was busy, their call had dropped, or they received no response.

Emergency service providers did not immediately release an official statement.

AT&T issues statement

Following social media complaints of network failures, AT&T told FOX TV Stations that they are “working to address a software issue that may affect the ability of a limited number of our customers to connect to our wireless network.”

“Keeping our customers connected is our highest priority, so we appreciate their patience as we work to resolve this issue.”

They further confirmedthat “FirstNet customers are not impacted.”

In case of a 911 interruption, it is essential to havebackup plans for reaching emergency services. Individuals shouldtry calling the local police, fire, or ambulance departments directly if theyare unable to reach 911. One can also text 911 or alert authorities via social media.