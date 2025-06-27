Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Malign intent’: Iran rejects IAEA chief's request to visit bombed nuclear sites

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2025 11:00 PM IST

Rafael Grossi had urged Iran to grant IAEA inspectors access to its nuclear facilities in order to assess the condition of its substantial stockpile.

Iran on Saturday firmly rejected a request from UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi to inspect nuclear facilities recently targeted by strikes from Israel and the United States, alleging that the demand reflected “malign intent”.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.(AFP File)
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.(AFP File)

Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, posting on X, criticised the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying, “Grossi's insistence on visiting the bombed sites under the pretext of safeguards is meaningless and possibly even malign in intent.”

He added, “Iran reserves the right to take any steps in defence of its interests, its people and its sovereignty.”

Araghchi once again lashed out at Grossi personally, accusing him of a glaring failure to condemn the Israeli and American attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. He characterised Grossi’s silence as “an astounding betrayal of his duties”.

Araghchi accuses Grossi of aiding Israeli, US strikes

He further alleged that Grossi had “directly facilitated... the unlawful Israeli and US bombings” by “obfuscating” Iran’s efforts to address the agency’s concerns. This, he said, was evident in the IAEA’s May 31 report, which described Iran’s cooperation as “less than satisfactory”.

According to Iran, that report became the basis for the IAEA board of governors’ adoption of a censure motion, which in turn paved the way for Israel’s military campaign that began on June 13 and lasted twelve days.

The minister's remarks followed the Iranian parliament's approval of a bill that suspends cooperation with the UN nuclear agency.

Araghchi said that the revised relationship with the IAEA would remain in place “until the safety and security of our nuclear activities can be guaranteed.”

Earlier in the week, Grossi had urged Iran to grant IAEA inspectors access to its nuclear facilities in order to assess the condition of its substantial stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

His request came amid mounting concerns in Israel and Western capitals over whether Iran managed to move its uranium stockpile ahead of the Israeli and US bombardments.

With AFP inputs 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / ‘Malign intent’: Iran rejects IAEA chief's request to visit bombed nuclear sites
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On