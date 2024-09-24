Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man pleads guilty to Michigan killing that stoked anti-immigrant campaign rhetoric

AP |
Sep 24, 2024 02:19 AM IST

Man pleads guilty to Michigan killing that stoked anti-immigrant campaign rhetoric

GRAND RIDS, Mich. — A Mexican national who is in the U.S. illegally pleaded guilty Monday to killing his girlfriend and dumping her body along a Michigan freeway.

Man pleads guilty to Michigan killing that stoked anti-immigrant campaign rhetoric
Man pleads guilty to Michigan killing that stoked anti-immigrant campaign rhetoric

Brandon Ortiz Vite, 25, entered the plea in a Grand Rapids, Michigan, courtroom and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 31.

He faced trial on charges of second-degree murder, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The case became a political flashpoint in April when former President Donald Trump accused the Biden administration of failing to keep Ortiz Vite out of the country after he was deported in 2020. It’s not known whether he returned during the last year of the Trump administration or during the Biden administration.

Ruby Garcia was found shot to death on the side of a highway on March 22.

Before the shooting, she and Ortiz Vite were in a car on U.S. 131, arguing about their relationship, investigators said. Ortiz Vite shot Garcia in the head, removed her body from the car and then drove away, prosecutors said.

Police said the evidence against him includes his call to 911 two days later, confessing to the crime and declaring that he wanted to turn himself in. He was at a church attending Palm Sunday services when he made the call.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Garcia's family preferred Ortiz Vite's plea instead of the case going to trial, according to WOOD-TV.

“Although we have a very good case, and I wasn’t worried about losing it, but things happen,” Becker said. "Things could be overturned. It could be a mistrial. There’s much more certainty with a plea than if you take it to trial.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On