Man says Donald Trump will be arrested on December 20, urges people to storm Washington D.C. if that fails: Watch

USAF veteran and vocal leftist Jerry Doran claimed that Donald Trump will never make it to the White House because millions of Americans will storm Washington DC on January 20, 2025. Doran, a nurse and substitute teacher, claimed the president-elect will be arrested on December 20 under Executive Order 13848. Man says Donald Trump will be arrested on December 20, urges people to storm Washington D.C. if that fails (REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo, @jerrydotan0/TikTok)

Doran also appeared to urge a mass storming of Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day if his prophecy does not come to pass. According to Doran’s social media rant, Executive Order 13848, which Trump signed in 2018, will be weaponized to arrest the president-elect for conspiring with foreign actors to rig the election.

Jerry Doran’s online rant

“Don’t forget, it’s We the People, okay? Executive Order 13848 is coming out. It’s been out, and Donald Trump helped create it. It’s going to come back to bite him because it says how we have to proceed when there’s outside interference in our elections. There definitely has been. They’re going to reveal it on December 20th because 45 days from November 6th brings us to December 20th—six days from today, Friday,” Doran said in his social media rant.

Doran further said that if the Executive Order 13848 is not implemented next week, then by January 20 “We the People are going to have to show up in Washington and have this guy step down.” He further said, “The 3% rule states that if 3% of a group’s population gathers in mass, they can change everything. We have 330 million Americans. Ten percent of that is 33 million. And what’s a third of that? Eleven million. Eleven million of us need to show up in Washington, D.C., on January 20th and have this guy step down. He’ll see 11 million people—talk about a crowd. He’ll have a coronary and step down. We’ve got to do it. For those of us in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Long Island, Connecticut—everybody—we’ve got to converge on Washington. Black, white, trans, LGBTQ2, drag queens—peacefully and coincidentally—we’re going to meet and have this guy step down. That’s our fail-safe.”

Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the US is set to take place on January 20 next year on the West Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. He is expected to deliver an inaugural address. Joe Biden has confirmed that he will be in attendance, and has ensured apeaceful transfer of power.