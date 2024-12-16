Trump reveals grandson of his special envoy to Mideast has been named after him, shares warm wishes for the baby

Donald Trump has revealed that the new grandson of his special envoy to the Middle East has been named after him. Don James Witkoff is the grandson of Steve Witkoff, who was picked by the president-elect to be his special Mideast rep. Donald Trump reveals grandson of his special envoy to Mideast has been named after him (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

“Congratulations to Zach and Sophi Witkoff on the birth of their son, Don James Witkoff (DJW), named after me (Thank you!). I wish them the best today, the day of DJW’s Bris. Don will have a great, beautiful, and successful life. This will be, because of him, a very important date as the years go by!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

When Steve Witkoff tried to mend fences between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

On the day of the second major assassination attempt, Trump was reportedly golfing with Witkoff, 67. The president-elect said he would designate Witkoff as his special envoy to the Middle East just days after his electoral win. Witkoff even donated to Trump’s campaign during the 2024 contest.

Witkoff, the founder and CEO of the real-estate firm Witkoff Group, reportedly even reached out to former 2024 GOP hopeful Nikki Haley in an attempt to mend fences between her and Trump during Trump’s re-election campaign. Haley said on her SiriusXM show ‘Nikki Haley Live’ last month, “His best friend, Steve Witkoff, came to our house in South Carolina, spoke to me and my husband, and basically wanted a truce between me and Donald Trump.”

She added, “I told him at the time there was no truce needed, that Trump had my support. There was no issues on my end. At that point, he was like, ‘What do you want? Tell me what you want. Is there anything you want?’ I said, ‘There’s nothing I want.’”

Meanwhile, over the summer, Witkoff showered praises on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his speech to a joint session of Congress. Witkoff hailed the address as “strong” and “epic,” and slammed Democrats who boycotted it.