March 2024 US Visa Bulletin: Progress for EB-1 Indian Green Card applicants

Following the monthly publication from the US State Department about green card applications, the latest March 2024 Visa Bulletin offers an in-depth analysis of the various immigrant visas and their application dates. The chart takes you through the country-specific details about preference categories regarding visa accessibility. The Dates for Filing Visa Applications and Final Action Dates charts mark the much-needed progression of the process. The USCIS said that it has already started selecting the registrations for H-1B visas submitted earlier. (Representational Image)

Indian Green Card applicants have been served good news despite the stagnant progression of the February bulletin; the March 2024 chart matches advancement in the EB-1 category. On the other hand, EB-2 and EB-3 are stuck in the slow-moving stage.

Key Reminders of March 2024 US Visa Bulletin

Foreign nationals filing for EB adjustment applications in the upcoming month must have a priority date earlier than the one mentioned under their country-specific preference category. Check out the March Visa Bulletin:

Final Action Dates for Family-Sponsored applications:

Family-Sponsored preferences:

First (F1): Includes unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall 2nd preference, out of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall 2nd preference

Third (F3): Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences

Fourth (F4): Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Family-Sponsored India China - mainland born Mexico Philippines F1 February 8, 2015 February 8, 2015 May 1, 2001 March 1, 2012 F2A June 22, 2020 June 22, 2020 June 15, 2020 June 22, 2020 F2B November 22, 2015 November 22, 2015 October 22, 2003 October 22, 2011 F3 October 1, 2009 October 1, 2009 September 8, 1998 June 8, 2002 F4 June 8, 2007 June 8, 2007 October 15, 2000 June 15, 2003

Dates for filing visa applications:

Family-Sponsored India China - mainland born Mexico Philippines F1 September 1, 2017 September 1, 2017 April 1, 2005 April 22, 2015 F2A September 1, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 1, 2023 F2B January 1, 2017 January 1, 2017 August 1, 2004 October 1, 2013 F3 March 1, 2010 March 1, 2010 June 15, 2001 November 8, 2003 F4 February 22, 2006 March 1, 2008 April 15, 2001 April 22, 2004

Employment-Based preferences

The Employment-based immigrant visas have been allotted preference classes according to the Section 203(b) of the INA as follows:

First: Marked as Priority Workers - 28.6% of the global employment-based preference level + left out numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

Second: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of the global employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first preference.

Third: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of the global level + numbers left out by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

Fourth: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level

Fifth: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the global level. 32% of this is reserved as: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in a high unemployment area + 2% allocated to qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The rest 68%, are unreserved - allocated to other eligible immigrants.

Final Action Dates Employment-based India China - mainland born Mexico Philippines 1st October 1, 2020 July 15, 2022 Current Current 2nd March 1, 2012 January 1, 2020 November 22, 2022 November 22, 2022 3rd July 1, 2012 September 1, 2020 September 8, 2022 September 8, 2022 Other Workers July 1, 2012 January 1, 2017 September 8, 2020 May 1, 2020 4th December 1, 2019 December 1, 2019 December 1, 2019 December 1, 2019 Certain Religious Workers December 1, 2019 December 1, 2019 December 1, 2019 December 1, 2019 5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5) December 1, 2020 December 15, 2015 Current Current 5th Set Aside - Rural (20%) Current Current Current Current 5th Set Aside - High Unemployment (10%) Current Current Current Current 5th Set Aside - Infrastructure (2%) Current Current Current Current