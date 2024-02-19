March 2024 US Visa Bulletin: Progress for EB-1 Indian Green Card applicants
The 2024 March US Visa Bulletin marks a progress in EB-1 India and Eb-1 China categories.
Following the monthly publication from the US State Department about green card applications, the latest March 2024 Visa Bulletin offers an in-depth analysis of the various immigrant visas and their application dates. The chart takes you through the country-specific details about preference categories regarding visa accessibility. The Dates for Filing Visa Applications and Final Action Dates charts mark the much-needed progression of the process.
Indian Green Card applicants have been served good news despite the stagnant progression of the February bulletin; the March 2024 chart matches advancement in the EB-1 category. On the other hand, EB-2 and EB-3 are stuck in the slow-moving stage.
Key Reminders of March 2024 US Visa Bulletin
Foreign nationals filing for EB adjustment applications in the upcoming month must have a priority date earlier than the one mentioned under their country-specific preference category. Check out the March Visa Bulletin:
Final Action Dates for Family-Sponsored applications:
Family-Sponsored preferences:
First (F1): Includes unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].
Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents
- F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall 2nd preference, out of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.
- F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall 2nd preference
Third (F3): Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences
Fourth (F4): Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.
Also read: ‘Only 3% applicants to get green card in 2024’, study exposes faults in US laws
|Family-Sponsored
|India
|China - mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|F1
|February 8, 2015
|February 8, 2015
|May 1, 2001
|March 1, 2012
|F2A
|June 22, 2020
|June 22, 2020
|June 15, 2020
|June 22, 2020
|F2B
|November 22, 2015
|November 22, 2015
|October 22, 2003
|October 22, 2011
|F3
|October 1, 2009
|October 1, 2009
|September 8, 1998
|June 8, 2002
|F4
|June 8, 2007
|June 8, 2007
|October 15, 2000
|June 15, 2003
Dates for filing visa applications:
|Family-Sponsored
|India
|China - mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|F1
|September 1, 2017
|September 1, 2017
|April 1, 2005
|April 22, 2015
|F2A
|September 1, 2023
|September 1, 2023
|September 1, 2023
|September 1, 2023
|F2B
|January 1, 2017
|January 1, 2017
|August 1, 2004
|October 1, 2013
|F3
|March 1, 2010
|March 1, 2010
|June 15, 2001
|November 8, 2003
|F4
|February 22, 2006
|March 1, 2008
|April 15, 2001
|April 22, 2004
Employment-Based preferences
The Employment-based immigrant visas have been allotted preference classes according to the Section 203(b) of the INA as follows:
First: Marked as Priority Workers - 28.6% of the global employment-based preference level + left out numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.
Second: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of the global employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first preference.
Third: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of the global level + numbers left out by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.
Fourth: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level
Fifth: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the global level. 32% of this is reserved as: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in a high unemployment area + 2% allocated to qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The rest 68%, are unreserved - allocated to other eligible immigrants.
Final Action Dates
|Employment-based
|India
|China - mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|1st
|October 1, 2020
|July 15, 2022
|Current
|Current
|2nd
|March 1, 2012
|January 1, 2020
|November 22, 2022
|November 22, 2022
|3rd
|July 1, 2012
|September 1, 2020
|September 8, 2022
|September 8, 2022
|Other Workers
|July 1, 2012
|January 1, 2017
|September 8, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|4th
|December 1, 2019
|December 1, 2019
|December 1, 2019
|December 1, 2019
|Certain Religious Workers
|December 1, 2019
|December 1, 2019
|December 1, 2019
|December 1, 2019
|5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)
|December 1, 2020
|December 15, 2015
|Current
|Current
|5th Set Aside - Rural (20%)
|Current
|Current
|Current
|Current
|5th Set Aside - High Unemployment (10%)
|Current
|Current
|Current
|Current
|5th Set Aside - Infrastructure (2%)
|Current
|Current
|Current
|Current
Dates for filing
|Employment-based
|India
|China - mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|1st
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2023
|Current
|Current
|2nd
|May 15, 2012
|June 1, 2020
|February 15, 2023
|February 15, 2023
|3rd
|August 1, 2012
|July 1, 2021
|February 1, 2023
|January 1, 2023
|Other Workers
|August 1, 2012
|June 1, 2017
|December 15, 2020
|May 15, 2020
|4th
|January 1, 2020
|January 1, 2020
|January 1, 2020
|January 1, 2020
|Certain Religious Workers
|January 1, 2020
|January 1, 2020
|January 1, 2020
|January 1, 2020
|5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)
|April 1, 2022
|January 1, 2017
|Current
|Current
|5th Set Aside - Rural (20%)
|Current
|Current
|Current
|Current
|5th Set Aside - High Unemployment (10%)
|Current
|Current
|Current
|Current
|5th Set Aside - Infrastructure (2%)
|Current
|Current
|Current
|Current