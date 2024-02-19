 March 2024 US Visa Bulletin: Progress for EB-1 Indian Green Card applicants - Hindustan Times
News / World News / US News / March 2024 US Visa Bulletin: Progress for EB-1 Indian Green Card applicants

March 2024 US Visa Bulletin: Progress for EB-1 Indian Green Card applicants

ByAshima Grover
Feb 19, 2024 03:54 PM IST

The 2024 March US Visa Bulletin marks a progress in EB-1 India and Eb-1 China categories.

Following the monthly publication from the US State Department about green card applications, the latest March 2024 Visa Bulletin offers an in-depth analysis of the various immigrant visas and their application dates. The chart takes you through the country-specific details about preference categories regarding visa accessibility. The Dates for Filing Visa Applications and Final Action Dates charts mark the much-needed progression of the process.

The USCIS said that it has already started selecting the registrations for H-1B visas submitted earlier. (Representational Image)

Indian Green Card applicants have been served good news despite the stagnant progression of the February bulletin; the March 2024 chart matches advancement in the EB-1 category. On the other hand, EB-2 and EB-3 are stuck in the slow-moving stage.

Key Reminders of March 2024 US Visa Bulletin

Foreign nationals filing for EB adjustment applications in the upcoming month must have a priority date earlier than the one mentioned under their country-specific preference category. Check out the March Visa Bulletin:

Final Action Dates for Family-Sponsored applications:

Family-Sponsored preferences:

First (F1): Includes unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents

  • F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall 2nd preference, out of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.
  • F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall 2nd preference

Third (F3): Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences

Fourth (F4): Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Family-SponsoredIndiaChina - mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1February 8, 2015February 8, 2015May 1, 2001March 1, 2012
F2AJune 22, 2020June 22, 2020June 15, 2020June 22, 2020
F2BNovember 22, 2015November 22, 2015October 22, 2003October 22, 2011
F3October 1, 2009October 1, 2009September 8, 1998June 8, 2002
F4June 8, 2007June 8, 2007October 15, 2000June 15, 2003

Dates for filing visa applications:

Family-SponsoredIndiaChina - mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1September 1, 2017September 1, 2017April 1, 2005April 22, 2015
F2ASeptember 1, 2023September 1, 2023September 1, 2023September 1, 2023
F2BJanuary 1, 2017January 1, 2017August 1, 2004October 1, 2013
F3March 1, 2010March 1, 2010June 15, 2001November 8, 2003
F4February 22, 2006March 1, 2008April 15, 2001April 22, 2004

Employment-Based preferences

The Employment-based immigrant visas have been allotted preference classes according to the Section 203(b) of the INA as follows:

First: Marked as Priority Workers - 28.6% of the global employment-based preference level + left out numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

Second: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of the global employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first preference.

Third: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of the global level + numbers left out by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

Fourth: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level

Fifth: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the global level. 32% of this is reserved as: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in a high unemployment area + 2% allocated to qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The rest 68%, are unreserved - allocated to other eligible immigrants.

Final Action Dates

Employment-basedIndiaChina - mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1stOctober 1, 2020July 15, 2022CurrentCurrent
2ndMarch 1, 2012January 1, 2020November 22, 2022November 22, 2022
3rdJuly 1, 2012September 1, 2020September 8, 2022September 8, 2022
Other WorkersJuly 1, 2012January 1, 2017September 8, 2020May 1, 2020
4thDecember 1, 2019December 1, 2019December 1, 2019December 1, 2019
Certain Religious WorkersDecember 1, 2019December 1, 2019December 1, 2019December 1, 2019
5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)December 1, 2020December 15, 2015CurrentCurrent
5th Set Aside - Rural (20%)CurrentCurrentCurrentCurrent
5th Set Aside - High Unemployment (10%)CurrentCurrentCurrentCurrent
5th Set Aside - Infrastructure (2%)CurrentCurrentCurrentCurrent

Dates for filing 

Employment-basedIndiaChina - mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1stJanuary 1, 2021January 1, 2023CurrentCurrent
2ndMay 15, 2012June 1, 2020February 15, 2023February 15, 2023
3rdAugust 1, 2012July 1, 2021February 1, 2023January 1, 2023
Other WorkersAugust 1, 2012June 1, 2017December 15, 2020May 15, 2020
4thJanuary 1, 2020January 1, 2020January 1, 2020January 1, 2020
Certain Religious WorkersJanuary 1, 2020January 1, 2020January 1, 2020January 1, 2020
5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)April 1, 2022January 1, 2017CurrentCurrent
5th Set Aside - Rural (20%)CurrentCurrentCurrentCurrent
5th Set Aside - High Unemployment (10%)CurrentCurrentCurrentCurrent
5th Set Aside - Infrastructure (2%)CurrentCurrentCurrentCurrent
