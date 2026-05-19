Mark Fuhrman cause of death: What happened to the former O.J. Simpson detective? Friend reveals details

Former Los Angeles Police Department detective Mark Fuhrman, best known for finding a key piece of evidence during the O.J. Simpson murder investigation, has died at the age of 74. A close friend of Fuhrman told TMZ that the former detective had been privately battling an aggressive form of throat cancer. (AP Photo/Pool/Lois Bernstein, Pool) (AP)

Fuhrman became one of the most recognizable law enforcement figures in the United States during the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial, where he testified about discovering a bloody glove at Simpson’s Brentwood estate.

However, the detective’s credibility collapsed during the trial after audio tapes surfaced in which he repeatedly used racist slurs and discussed police misconduct. The tapes became central to Simpson’s defense strategy.

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Mark Fuhrman's cause of death According to TMZ, Fuhrman died on May 12 in Idaho. The Kootenai County Coroner’s Office confirmed his death.

A close friend of Fuhrman told TMZ that the former detective died while he was privately battling an aggressive form of throat cancer.

Fuhrman’s role in the O.J. Simpson trial Fuhrman’s role in the Simpson investigation made him one of the most scrutinized detectives in American history.

On June 13, 1994, Fuhrman was among the detectives investigating the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. During a search of Simpson’s Rockingham estate, he discovered a bloody glove matching one found near the murder scene.

Prosecutors later presented the glove as one of the strongest pieces of physical evidence against Simpson.

However, Mark used the n-word on a video that Simpson's defense team notably aired in court.

Simpson's defense team aggressively attacked Fuhrman’s credibility after these tapes, recorded by screenwriter Laura McKinny, revealed the detective repeatedly using racial slurs and discussing violent behavior by police officers.

During the trial, Fuhrman denied under oath that he had used racist language in the previous decade. After the tapes were played in court, prosecutors faced intense damage to their case.

Fuhrman later invoked his Fifth Amendment rights when questioned about whether he planted evidence in the Simpson case.

The fallout was historic. Fuhrman retired a year before he pleaded no contest in 1995.

In 1996, Fuhrman pleaded no contest to a felony perjury charge for his false testimony during the trial. He became the only person criminally convicted in connection with the Simpson murder investigation.

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Life after retirement Fuhrman retired from the LAPD in August 1995 while the Simpson trial was still underway. In the years that followed, he reinvented himself as a true-crime author, conservative commentator and television analyst.

He also regularly appeared on Fox News as a forensic and crime scene expert and wrote several books on criminal investigations

His name returned to headlines in 2024 after California formally barred him from future police work because of his felony conviction. The decertification came shortly after O.J. Simpson himself died from cancer at age 76.