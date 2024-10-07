Mark Zuckerberg customises a Porche Cayenne Turbo GT into a Minivan worth over $200k for his wife Pricilla Chan

When Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, told him she wanted a minivan as her next car, and what he had done?Hhe took that request to the next level. Mark Zuckerberg transformed a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT into a minivan for Priscilla Chan.(Instagrtam/Mark Zuckerberg)

Teaming up with LA-based West Coast Customs, he had a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT SUV transformed into a longer minivan, complete with electric sliding doors and an extended frame.

Zuckerberg didn’t stop there. While customizing the Cayenne, he also had West Coast Customs work on a manual Porsche GT3 Touring in the same slate grey colour. The result? A matching pair of his-and-hers cars, with Chan’s unique minivan and Zuckerberg’s performance-oriented GT3 creating quite the power duo on the road.

The Meta CEO posted a selfie with the minivan on Instagram with a caption, “New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I’ve been designing something I’m pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan. Threw in a manual GT3 Touring to make it his and hers. Thanks @porsche and @westcoastcustoms for helping to make this happen.”

This isn't the first time Porsche jumped into the minivan concept

In 2020, the German automaker unveiled the Porsche Vision ‘Renndienst,’ a concept minivan originally conceived in 2018. This “family-friendly space concept” could seat up to six passengers while retaining Porsche’s distinct performance DNA. Though just a 1:1 scale model, the Renndienst hinted at what a Porsche minivan might look like Zuckerberg’s Cayenne-based minivan.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Coupe: A German-made powerhouse

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Coupe made a big impact, claiming five of seven MotorTrend SUV performance records, including 0-60 mph and quarter-mile times. This powerhouse is equipped with a 650-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, Porsche's Sport Chrono package with launch control, torque-vectoring AWD, adaptive air suspension, active anti-roll bars, carbon-ceramic brakes, rear-axle steering, and 22-inch ultra-high-performance tires. Its impressive specs come at a base price of $197,950, with optional extras pushing the total over $200,000.

Meanwhile, the more attainable 2024 Cayenne S, starting at $97,350, receives a power boost with a 468-hp twin-turbo V8, replacing the previous V6. Despite a slight loss in fuel efficiency, it offers an additional 34 hp and 37 lb-ft of torque.