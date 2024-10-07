Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mark Zuckerberg customises a Porche Cayenne Turbo GT into a Minivan worth over $200k for his wife Pricilla Chan

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Oct 07, 2024 10:34 AM IST

Mark Zuckerberg collaborated with West Coast Customs to transform a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT SUV into a custom minivan for his wife, Priscilla Chan.

When Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, told him she wanted a minivan as her next car, and what he had done?Hhe took that request to the next level.

Mark Zuckerberg transformed a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT into a minivan for Priscilla Chan.(Instagrtam/Mark Zuckerberg)
Mark Zuckerberg transformed a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT into a minivan for Priscilla Chan.(Instagrtam/Mark Zuckerberg)

Teaming up with LA-based West Coast Customs, he had a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT SUV transformed into a longer minivan, complete with electric sliding doors and an extended frame.

Zuckerberg didn’t stop there. While customizing the Cayenne, he also had West Coast Customs work on a manual Porsche GT3 Touring in the same slate grey colour. The result? A matching pair of his-and-hers cars, with Chan’s unique minivan and Zuckerberg’s performance-oriented GT3 creating quite the power duo on the road.

ALSO READ| Mark Zuckerberg's new ambition: Design T-shirts with his ‘favourite classical sayings’

The Meta CEO posted a selfie with the minivan on Instagram with a caption, “New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I’ve been designing something I’m pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan. Threw in a manual GT3 Touring to make it his and hers. Thanks @porsche and @westcoastcustoms for helping to make this happen.”

This isn't the first time Porsche jumped into the minivan concept

In 2020, the German automaker unveiled the Porsche Vision ‘Renndienst,’ a concept minivan originally conceived in 2018. This “family-friendly space concept” could seat up to six passengers while retaining Porsche’s distinct performance DNA. Though just a 1:1 scale model, the Renndienst hinted at what a Porsche minivan might look like Zuckerberg’s Cayenne-based minivan.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Coupe: A German-made powerhouse

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Coupe made a big impact, claiming five of seven MotorTrend SUV performance records, including 0-60 mph and quarter-mile times. This powerhouse is equipped with a 650-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, Porsche's Sport Chrono package with launch control, torque-vectoring AWD, adaptive air suspension, active anti-roll bars, carbon-ceramic brakes, rear-axle steering, and 22-inch ultra-high-performance tires. Its impressive specs come at a base price of $197,950, with optional extras pushing the total over $200,000.

ALSO READ| Indian exec whose wedding Mark Zuckerberg attended says iPhone 16 Pro is ‘waste of time’

Meanwhile, the more attainable 2024 Cayenne S, starting at $97,350, receives a power boost with a 468-hp twin-turbo V8, replacing the previous V6. Despite a slight loss in fuel efficiency, it offers an additional 34 hp and 37 lb-ft of torque.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On