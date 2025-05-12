Mark Zuckerberg eyeing stablecoin partnership to power Meta’s crypto integration: Report

Bitcoin is making headlines again as a wave of major developments sends shockwaves through the crypto world. Former president Donald Trump is teasing a “truly earth-shattering” announcement, while his crypto advisor David Sacks stuns traders with a bold bitcoin prediction. Meanwhile, a leaked report hints that Mark Zuckerberg may soon integrate crypto into Meta’s platforms. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is rumoured to be pursuing a stablecoin deal to integrate cryptocurrency features across the company’s apps. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

Zuckerberg is reportedly looking for a stablecoin partnership

Bitcoin has soared past the $100,000 mark, climbing 30% from its April lows and reigniting bullish sentiment across the crypto market. The dramatic surge has sparked renewed predictions that bitcoin could eventually surpass gold’s $20 trillion market cap, positioning it as a dominant global store of value, as reported by Forbes.

Citing an anonymous source, Fortune reported that Meta is “in discussions with crypto firms to introduce stablecoins as a means to manage payouts.” While specifics remain under wraps, industry insiders speculate the move could enable users to make transactions using digital assets or see blockchain features embedded directly into Meta’s suite of apps.

Why does Meta want to enable Crypto support?

Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is still recovering from its failed attempt to bring its shared virtual reality concept, the Metaverse, to life. renewed interest in crypto follows its earlier attempt to disrupt the global financial system with its Libra—later Diem—digital currency. Launched with bold ambitions, the project aimed to create a global stablecoin but was ultimately shut down in 2019 after intense regulatory pushback, as reported by Traders Union.

The runaway success of USDT, which earned Tether a staggering $13 billion in profits last year, has sparked a wave of competition. Major players from both tech and Wall Street—including PayPal and Bank of America—are now entering the race, either launching or developing their own dollar-pegged stablecoins to capture a share of the booming market.

This sudden gold rush toward stablecoins signals a broader shift, as traditional financial institutions and tech giants increasingly embrace digital assets not just as speculative tools but as integral parts of the future financial ecosystem.