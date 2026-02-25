Martin Short's daughter Katherine looked happy and cheerful in last public appearance; video resurfaces after death

Following news of her death, video from Katherine’s last public appearance resurfaced online. In January 2020, she was photographed outside Craig’s in West Hollywood alongside her father and other family members, smiling as she posed for cameras.

In a statement to TMZ, a family representative said, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

According to TMZ, Katherine died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her home in the Hollywood Hills. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department and members of the fire department responded to the residence, where she was pronounced dead.

Tributes and messages of support quickly poured in across social media.

One person wrote, "This is so heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to Martin Short and his family during this unimaginable time."

Another added, "Heartbroken for Martin and his family. Katherine was far too young. It’s a stark reminder that behind the laughter, people are often fighting battles we know nothing about. Rest in peace, Katherine. Thoughts and prayers are with the Short family today."

A third person expressed, "This is heartbreaking. Martin Short has been through so much already. Sending love and prayers to the family during this unimaginable pain. Rest in peace, Katherine."

Another user wrote, "This is genuinely heartbreaking. Martin Short has already buried his wife and now his daughter… no parent should ever have to go through that once let alone twice. Please be gentle with this one on the timeline. a real family is grieving right now."