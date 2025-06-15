Massive manhunt on for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect who murdered Minnesota leader, injured another

Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, were shot and killed in their home early Saturday in what Governor Tim Walz condemned as a “politically motivated assassination.” The attack, part of a deadly rampage by a man impersonating a police officer, also left State Senator John Hoffman and his wife wounded at their nearby residence in Champlin. Minnesota representative Melissa Hortman was shot dead in her home on Saturday.(AP)

Authorities have launched a statewide manhunt for 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, who remains at large and is considered “armed and dangerous.” The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his capture or conviction.

“This was not random,” said Governor Walz at an emotional press conference. “It was a targeted act of political violence, an attempt to silence elected leaders through terror.”

Boelter, a former political appointee to the Minnesota workforce development board, is the director of security at a private firm and was reportedly wearing a law enforcement-style uniform and a realistic latex mask during the attacks. Authorities believe he used these disguises to deceive his victims and possibly escape identification.

Twin attacks, one tragic morning

The violence began around 2 am when police responded to gunfire at the home of Sen Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds and underwent surgery. Governor Walz stated the pair were in stable condition and that he remained “cautiously optimistic” about their recovery.

As officers moved to check on other public officials, they encountered Boelter outside the Hortmans’ Brooklyn Park home, disguised as a police officer. When confronted, he opened fire, striking at least one officer before retreating and escaping on foot. By the time police gained entry, Melissa Hortman was dead at the scene, and her husband later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Bullet holes riddled the front door of the Hoffman home, underscoring the calculated nature of the attack.

Political motives

Evidence found in Boelter’s car and residence - including flyers for the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests and a manifesto naming elected officials - suggests the attack was politically charged. Authorities also recovered several AK-style rifles and a pistol.

A source close to the investigation revealed that the suspect’s writings specifically targeted lawmakers who had supported abortion rights, including Rep. Hortman, reports AP. As Speaker of the House in 2023, she helped pass legislation expanding reproductive rights and positioning Minnesota as a refuge for abortion seekers.

“She woke up every day determined to make this state a better place,” said Gov. Walz. “She is irreplaceable.”

President Donald Trump, who was the target of the protests Boelter is believed to have opposed, issued a statement condemning the attack.

“This horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America,” Trump said. “The FBI and Attorney General Pam Bondi will prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”