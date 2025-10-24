MATC lockdown: What happened at Milwaukee Area Technical College downtown campus? Latest details here

The Milwaukee Area Technical College downtown campus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin was placed on lockdown on Thursday. A notification went out to students and staff before 2 pm asking them to lock their doors and windows, several local media outlets reported. All of the buildings on the MATC downtown campus were on lockdown with people being asked to shelter in place. (Facebook/Milwaukee Area Technical College)

“The [BUILDING] on MATC's Downtown Milwaukee Campus is currently on lockdown. Lock all doors/windows IMMEDIATELY. Remain in your location and wait for the all clear. Refer to the District Emergency Procedures guide for further instructions,” the message read.

All of the buildings were reportedly on lockdown with people being asked to shelter in place.

Why was MATC on lockdown?

Police have now given an all clear at the campus, as per local media reports. Cops were reportedly seen entering the campus with guns drawn, and two K-9 units entered the buildings too.

Students spoke to WTMJ radio station of Milwaukee saying they'd initially heard reports of a ‘suspicious person on the 3rd floor’ but did not specifically know which building this had referred to. Authorities have, however, not provided any official reason for the lockdown.

MATC lockdown had sparked fears

The news of the lockdown had sparked fears among many online, while some even expressed frustration.

“MATC on lockdown is not what I wanted……..whoever caused this bullsh*t I hope you have a horrible day,” a person wote on X. Another had asked on Facebook “Does anyone know why the downtown MATC location is on lockdown??”. A person had asked if it was ICE, to which another had replied on Facebook that no one knew what had happened. Yet another person had said “Pray for me! MATC been on a lockdown.”

One person on Facebook claimed “Heard there were 3 masked men on campus possibly armed. My niece attends there.” To this another person replied “I heard the same. My son’s friend is there now.” HT.com could not verify these claims.