Matt Gaetz's dad Don was surprised Trump picked his son for attorney general

Matt Gaetz's father was surprised after Donald Trump tapped his son as the future attorney general. Don Gaetz, affectionately known as “Papa Gaetz,” revealed to Politico that he and his wife, Victoria Gaetz, “really had no prior warning.” Matt Gaetz arrives before President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

The 76-year-old insisted that he and Vicky found out about the president-elect's AG pick only after “Matt called us and said that the president just offered me the attorney generalship.” “I think it’s fair to say Matt was not seeking the job,” the Florida state senator added.

Trump's decision to pick the former Florida congressman as attorney general sent shockwaves across both parties, with several adamant that Matt would not get the role. Despite the outcry, the 42-year-old resigned from the House “effective immediately” after the future president nominated him.

Dismissing the claims surrounding Matt's alleged involvement in the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl, Don told the outlet, “Matt has been investigated by the House Ethics Committee, the Department of Justice, the Federal Elections Commission and probably the Rotary Club.”

“He’s been investigated by everyone for more than two years and there’s never been any reason to be charged with anything and he’s denied all these fraudulent politically motivated allegations,” the Florida powerbroker continued, adding, “Confirmation is always a dice roll.”

Don went on to say that “some people are more natural at confirmation. Typically a sitting senator finds it easier to be confirmed. Someone who is way outside may find it harder.” “Matt is a guy who has always looked for an opportunity to be an advocate for the issues he cares about. He’s been a strong supporter of the president … and a harsh critic of the Biden-Harris administration,” he added.