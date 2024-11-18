Donald Trump calls for ‘investigation’ into J. Ann Selzer's ‘fake’ Iowa poll: ‘She knew exactly what she was doing’

Donald Trump blasted election pollster J. Ann Selzer, calling for a probe after her last pre-Election Day survey showed Kamala Harris beating him in Iowa. Trump ultimately won in the state. Donald Trump calls for ‘investigation’ into J. Ann Selzer's ‘fake’ Iowa poll (REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo, CNBC-TV18/YouTube)

Hours after Selzer announced she was quitting election polling, the president-elect criticised her and the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll in a Truth Social post. Seltzer’s last poll showed that Trump would lose to the vice president by three points in Iowa, which eventually proved to be wrong when Trump ended up winning.

“A totally Fake poll that caused great distrust and uncertainty at a very critical time. She knew exactly what she was doing. Thank you to the GREAT PEOPLE OF IOWA for giving me such a record breaking vote, despite possible ELECTION FRAUD by Ann Selzer and the now discredited “newspaper” for which she works. An investigation is fully called for!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

However, it is unclear what kind of investigation Trump referred to.

Steven Cheung, the incoming communications director under the president-elect, said that Selzer “beclowned herself during the last days of the campaign in a seemingly blatant attempt to misinform the public for the benefit of Kamala Harris,” according to New York Post.

‘My integrity means a lot to me’

In an op-ed in the Des Moines Register, Selzer said she is planning to move on to “other ventures and opportunities.” “Would I have liked to make this announcement after a final poll aligned with Election Day results? Of course,” she said of the November 1 poll. “It’s ironic that it’s just the opposite.”

Talking about the poll, Selzer said she found “nothing to illuminate the miss,” and went on to guess that respondents might have lied or changed their opinion following the poll being conducted. “My integrity means a lot to me,” she said. “To those who have questioned it, there are likely no words to dissuade.”