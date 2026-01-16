Matthew Ammel family: All about wife Heather Ammel, and three kids amid Kyrsten Sinema affair lawsuit

Former US Senator Kyrsten Sinema has been named in a lawsuit for allegedly engaging in an extramarital relationship, leading to the other person's marriage ending. Kyrsten Sinema has been named in a lawsuit by Heather Ammel who has accused her of having a relationship with the latter's husband, Matthew. (X/@kyrstensinema)

Heather Ammel of Raeford, Moore County, in North Carolina, is suing Sinema for an alleged affair with her husband Matthew, who used to be her security guard when she was in office. Ammel has now filed an alienation of affection lawsuit as per reports.

Here is everything to know about the Ammel family and their relationship.

Matthew Ammel family Matthew and Heather were married in 2010 and the couple called it quits in November 2024. Ammel has now alleged that over a period of months in 2023 2024, Sinema deliberately interfered in their marriage by seducing and having sex with Matthew, as per local reports.

Also Read | Erika Kirk, Tom Brady dating? Truth behind viral claim as NFL legend addresses ‘personal life’ amid Alix Earle buzz As per Ammel, Sinema would send Matthew racy pictures of herself and sent messages that ‘exceeded the bounds of a normal working relationship and were of romantic and lascivious natures,’ the lawsuit alleged, as per reports. The former Arizona politician even allegedly called a sexual position ‘boring’.

She also levelled allegations that her husband had to bring drugs for the lawmaker so she could ‘guide him through a psychedelic experience’ and he later got paid for the same. Ammel further alleged that Sinema got ‘handsy’ with Matthew at an Arizona festival.

Court records show that the Ammels have three children – Clara Ammel, born in 2011, Isla Ammel, born in 2013, and James Ammel, born in 2015. The complaint from Ammel notes that Matthew regularly accompanied Sinema to events, concerts, and festivals, which included a Greenday concert in Washington where one of their children was present as well.

Ammel has alleged that Sinema's actions destroyed the marriage, causing financial hardship and emotional distress. The case was reportedly filed in Moore County late last year and was moved to federal court this week.