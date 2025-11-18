Maxon Margiela's cause of death revealed? 'Suicide attempt’ in focus as fans mourn rapper

Maxon Margiela, real name Mason Reyes, a rising 21-year-old rapper, passed away suddenly on Sunday, his family has confirmed. The rapper's cause of death has come under scrutiny as a report now claims that Margiela attempted suicide just days before his death. Maxon Margiela, 21-year-old rapper, passed away Sunday.(@trevoski/Instagram)

Margiela, who was from Orlando, Florida, was confirmed dead by the Orange County Medical Examiner's office. Earlier, a local news outlet claimed that his sister confirmed on social media that the rapper has died. But that post could not be traced.

Maxon Margiela's Cause Of Death Revealed?

As of now, the cause of Maxon Margiela's death has not been revealed by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office. Reports say that more details on the 21-year-old's passing will be released on November 17 or on November 18. Following reports that he attempted suicide just days before his passing made fans speculated about a possible suicide.

However, as of now, Maxon Margiela's cause of death remains under wraps, with neither the family nor the coroner's office confirming anything.

Maxon Margiela Suicide Attempt

The Daily Mail reported, citing the news outlet Somos Hermanos, that Margiela was hospitalized after the suicide attempt and later succumbed to the injuries. The outlet did not cite where the information was obtained from.

Notably, there is no confirmation of the attempted suicide from sources within the family or the authorities in Orange County.

Who Was Maxon Margiela?

Margiela was known for his Gen Z-style music blending hip-hop, trap, cloud rap, and lofi. He began his music career in 2024 on SoundCloud and later signed with under Columbia Records. He rose to popularity with tracks like “Austin Powers,” “SUCK!,” and “Sexual Fantasies” with Percaso.