Thomas Massie breaks silence on 'quick' remarriage backlash after his first wife's death

Republican US Representative Thomas Massie tied the knot with his new love Carolyn Grace Moffa and the two immediately resumed their work on his farm in Kentucky. Thomas Massie came under scrutiny from US President Donald Trump, who mocked his new marriage just 16 months after his first wife's death.(X/@MassieforKY, @TRUMP_ARMY)

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, were among the approximately 150 guests who attended their wedding on November 2, which took place at a farm in Pennsylvania. Their private ceremony in Garrison, Kentucky, remained a secret for around two weeks.

“We put on work clothes, she left her veil on and we butchered chickens,” Massie stated, adding that Moffa, a former assistant to Republican Senator Rand Paul, assisted with the birds' bleeding out, scalding, and plucking, USA TODAY reported.

On their special day, the couple savored raw milk alongside their wedding cake and enjoyed margaritas made with peaches freshly picked from their orchard – after signing a waiver that stated they would assume full responsibility should any guests fall ill from the food.

The wedding took place roughly 16 months following the unexpected passing of Massie’s wife and high school sweetheart, Rhonda Massie, who died after enduring years of health challenges. She was 51 years old.

Trump mocks Thomas Massie over ‘quick’ marriage

Massie recently received criticism from US President Donald Trump, who taunted him over his new marriage. “Did Thomas Massie … get married already??? Boy, that was quick! No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Reacting to his statement, Massie informed The Enquirer in an interview on November 15, “I still cry every day. People, they're like, ‘Wait he didn't grieve long enough for his wife.’ I'm still grieving.”

Thomas Massie reveals his new wife's reaction on Trump criticism

As Trump's assaults intensify, he asserted it is becoming increasingly challenging to remain gracious, yet he has continued to do so despite the attack from last night.

However, Massie and Moffa did not regard Trump's remark with much seriousness.

“Carolyn and I were cracking up and she said, ‘See I told you he was going to get mad if you didn't invite him to the wedding,’” Massie recounted.