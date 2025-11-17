SNL's Michael Che stuns audience with disgusting ‘sex joke’ about Trump, ‘Everybody knows I…’

In the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, comedian Michael Che left the audience in disbelief with a scandalous sex joke regarding Donald Trump, aiming to ridicule the BBC. Michael Che's latest SNL segment left audiences stunned as he mocked Donald Trump over a potential lawsuit against the BBC.(SNL)

During last night's edition of The Weekend Update, co-host Che remarked: President Trump is threatening to sue the BBC for $5 billion over a documentary that omitted the portion of his January 6 speech where he urged protestors to remain peaceful. “And to set the record straight, here is the full, unedited, completely accurate clip of what Trump said on that day.”

Also Read: SNL ridicules Megyn Kelly's controversial Epstein comments in Cold Open skit, ‘Terrific thing to just say…’

Michael Che's offensive joke against Trump

The segment subsequently transitioned to a noticeably edited rendition of the speech, which pieced together various phrases and words spoken by the President at the podium.

“Everybody knows I went down on Bill Clinton,” the cut together sentence read.

This two-part joke alluded to a modified speech featured in a BBC documentary, which the corporation's Board Chair, Samir Shah, admitted did give the impression of a direct appeal for violent action.

Additionally, it referred to the 20,000 emails from Epstein's estate that were disclosed on November 12 by Democrats in the House Oversight Committee, where Trump's name was mentioned multiple times in compromising contexts.

Specifically, the joke pointed to a 2018 email exchange between brothers Mark and Jeffrey Epstein, in which Mark proposed that Jeffrey inquire with former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon “if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba.”

Also Read: Thomas Massie tears into Trump over attack on his marriage, reveals his wife's stunning reaction, 'He's mad that he…'

Controversy around identity of Bubba

The email in question was widely shared across social media platforms, leading to numerous speculations regarding the identity of ‘Bubba’.

A significant number of individuals have proposed that it refers to Bill Clinton, given that 'Bubba' was a well-known nickname for the former president, who maintained a social and business connection with Epstein for an extended period. Clinton has refuted claims of being closely associated with Epstein, and his office has previously asserted that he “knows nothing about the terrible crimes.”

The true identity of Bubba remains unconfirmed, and Mark Epstein informed Newsweek that it was not Clinton. However, he did not offer any further details regarding the identity or the implications of the emails.

Meanwhile, Trump has labeled the emails as a “hoax” and has accused Democrats of disseminating them “because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown.”

Stunned SNL audience reacts

The audience of SNL was taken aback by the sexual humor, with one viewer commenting on X, “Jeezus... this SNL cold open is bizarrely unreal in how it frames the release of the Epstein emails as condemning Trump more than, oh say Bill Clinton.”

“#MichaelChe “I guess #Trump hadn't been to a #Commanders game in awhile, cause he showed up in red skin” Bro did NOT go there. And then the clip of Trump actually saying he went down on Bill Clinton LMAO. Dude is on fire. #WeekendUpdate #SNL,” another wrote.