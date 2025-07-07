Mebane, NC weather: Flash flooding reported, possible tornado on ground | Videos

Flash flooding is currently impacting Mebane, North Carolina, with several streets submerged, according to video footage. A possible tornado has also been reported on the ground amid an active tornado warning. Mebane is a city located mostly in Alamance County and partly in Orange County. Flash flooding is currently impacting Mebane, North Carolina.(Representational image/ Getty Images via AFP)

Tornado and Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Central North Carolina

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Raleigh has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Alamance County and northwestern Orange County in central North Carolina. The warning remains in effect until 7:30 p.m. EDT.

According to the alert, “At 6:58 pm EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Prospect Hill, moving southwest at 5 mph.”

The NWS emphasized that the “tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Alamance and northwestern Orange Counties.”

Residents in the warning area are urged to take immediate shelter.

“TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris,” the agency warned.

Flash Flood Warning Also in Effect

In addition to the tornado warning, the NWS has issued a Flash Flood Warning for several counties across central North Carolina, including

Alamance County

Chatham County

Southwestern Durham County

Northern Lee County

Southern Orange County

Eastern Randolph County

“At 525 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 5 inches of rain have fallen, with the highest totals across western Chatham county. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible, especially across Alamance and western Chatham counties. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the alert states.

Communities likely to experience flash flooding include Durham, Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Hillsborough, Pittsboro, Siler City, North Carolina Zoo, Carrboro, Mebane, Goldston, Seagrove, Elon, Gibsonville, Liberty, Haw River, Ramseur, Broadway, Franklinville and Swepsonville.