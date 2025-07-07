Where is it flooding in Texas now? List of cities affected by new emergency alert with map

A fresh Flash Flood Emergency was issued on Sunday, for Hunt, Ingram, and Kerrville in Kerr County, Texas, due to ongoing flooding along the Guadalupe River, which has killed 79 people, as per the latest estimates. The National Weather Service warned locals in these areas, urging them to evacuate and ‘go to higher grounds’. This comes as several girls from Camp Mystic went missing after floodwater swayed cabins. A CH-47 helicopter surveys the area, following flash flooding, in Kerrville, Texas(REUTERS)

Where is it flooding in Texas now?

The National Weather Service (NWS) Austin/San Antonio issued a Flash Flood Emergency. The list of cities affected by the warning are:

Hunt: The unincorporated community near Camp Mystic, where the Guadalupe River forks, saw 12–13 inches of rain, with the river cresting at 29.45 feet.

Ingram: A small city along the Guadalupe River, heavily impacted by debris and damaged infrastructure, including a bridge on Cade Loop.

Kerrville: The county seat, where the river reached 34 feet and flooded Louise Hays Park, homes, and businesses.

Read More: Melania Trump's Texas floods post sparks outrage as she offers just two things to victims; ‘You and your husband…’

This comes as the Guadalupe River’s 20–29-foot surge on Friday, driven by 10–20 inches of rain, caused catastrophic damage. The NWS extended a Flood Watch through Sunday for south-central Texas, including Bandera, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall, Lee, Llano, Medina, Travis, and Williamson counties. However, the Flash Flood Emergency is specific to Hunt, Ingram, and Kerrville.

While not under the new emergency alert, nearby cities like Comfort (Kendall County, 34.76-foot crest) and Center Point (Kerr County) were heavily impacted earlier.

Read More: 26 feet in 45 minutes: How heavy rains, Guadalupe River swell led to the Texas flash floods

NWS Austin/San Antonio said: “A very dangerous flash flooding event is ongoing… An additional 1–5 inches of rain could fall, exacerbating major flooding along the Guadalupe River."

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that several Camp Mystic girls were still missing. For the first time since the storms began pounding Texas, Gov Greg Abbott said there were 41 people confirmed to be unaccounted for across the state and more could be missing.