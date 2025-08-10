Mediacom internet outage: Service reportedly down in parts of Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota
Updated on: Aug 10, 2025 12:21 am IST
Mediacom customers in parts of Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota are experiencing internet outages. According to DownDetector, reports peaked around 2:40 p.m. EDT.
Mediacom customers in parts of Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota are experiencing internet outages, with many reporting widespread disruptions.
According to DownDetector, outage reports peaked around 2:40 p.m. EDT on Saturday, with most users citing slow internet speeds or a complete loss of service.
One person reported, “Mediacom internet has been buffering and loading every app all day today and just running really slow. I have to shut it off every time I try to use Google.”
As of now, Mediacom has not issued an official statement regarding the reported outage.
Stay updated with US News
covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump
and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire
.
Stay updated with US News
covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump
and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire
.
News / World News / US News /
Mediacom internet outage: Service reportedly down in parts of Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota