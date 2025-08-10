Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
Mediacom internet outage: Service reportedly down in parts of Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 10, 2025 12:21 am IST

Mediacom customers in parts of Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota are experiencing internet outages. According to DownDetector, reports peaked around 2:40 p.m. EDT.

Mediacom customers in parts of Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota are experiencing internet outages, with many reporting widespread disruptions.

Mediacom internet down.(UnSplash)
According to DownDetector, outage reports peaked around 2:40 p.m. EDT on Saturday, with most users citing slow internet speeds or a complete loss of service.

One person reported, “Mediacom internet has been buffering and loading every app all day today and just running really slow. I have to shut it off every time I try to use Google.”

As of now, Mediacom has not issued an official statement regarding the reported outage.

