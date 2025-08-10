Mediacom internet outage: Service reportedly down in parts of Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota

Mediacom customers in parts of Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota are experiencing internet outages, with many reporting widespread disruptions. Mediacom internet down.(UnSplash)

According to DownDetector, outage reports peaked around 2:40 p.m. EDT on Saturday, with most users citing slow internet speeds or a complete loss of service.

One person reported, “Mediacom internet has been buffering and loading every app all day today and just running really slow. I have to shut it off every time I try to use Google.”

As of now, Mediacom has not issued an official statement regarding the reported outage.