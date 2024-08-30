Meet Nikesh Arora and Yamini Rangan: Only Indians on 2024 list of highest-paid CEOs in US

Some of the big names among the Indian diaspora include tech leaders like Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella. Despite raking in millions, they failed to secure a spot on the C-Suite Comp's 2024 list of the Top 10 highest-paid CEOs in the US. This year's annual ranking includes just two Indian-origin CEOs, Nikesh Arora and Yamini Rangan. Here's what you need to know about them: Yamini Ragan and Nikesh Arora secured top spots on this year's C-Suite Comp's list of Top 10 CEOs in US

Meet Nikesh Arora: Fourth highest-paid CEO of 2024 in the US

Arora, the 56-year-old chief executive officer of Palo Alto Networks, landed on the fourth spot on C-Suite Comp's list of Top 10 CEOs in 2024. With a staggering $151.4 million annual disclosed compensation in the fiscal year 2023, Arora secured the top spot, outranking fellow Indian-American execs Pichai and Nadela.

The Ghaziabad-born is an alumnus of Delhi's Air Force Public School, who went on to graduate from IIT (BHU). Prior to his key role in Palo Alto Networks, Arora worked at Soft Bank and at Google as a chief business officer. Arora has an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Who is Yamini Rangan? Hubspot exec is 2024's eighth highest-paid female CEO in US

Rangan, who left India at the age of 21 to pursue her American dream, secured the eighth spot on the list of the Top 10 highest-paid female CEOs in the US. The 47-year-old is the chief executive officer at Hubspot Inc., where she earned a disclosed compensation of $25.88 million in the fiscal year 2023.

Rangan's journey has been nothing short of inspirational as she struggled to make ends meet during her initial years in the country. Despite holding a bachelor's degree in computer engineering and an MBA, Rangan worked as a waitress to support herself. However, things took a different turn when she joined Hubspot as a chief customer executive. She now reportedly has an estimated net worth of $45 million.