Did Mega Millions $843 million jackpot have a winner? Here’s what to know

Despite dreams and ticket slips in the millions, no one claimed the rare $843 million top prize from Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, the lottery’s officials confirmed. No one won the Mega Million $843 Million pot

The draw of numbers 16, 21, 23, 48, 70 with Mega Ball 5 produced no jackpot winner, meaning the pool will surge to an estimated $900 million for the next drawing.

Read More: Mega Millions overhaul: Bigger jackpots, increased odds of winning and more

Jackpot still up for grabs

Lottery officials announced that none of the tickets matched all six numbers needed for the grand prize. According to the Mega Millions Website, the odds of winning the jackpot remain a daunting 1 in 290.5 million.

The “cash option” for Friday’s prize stood at about $415.3 million, though it goes unused this time. As a result, players across the 45 participating states and territories now face the game’s longest streak without a winner since the game’s format was updated earlier this year.

It was last won in Virginia on June 27

The highest amount won by a Mega Millions player on Friday was $100,000, according to Mega Millions' website.

Read More: Mega Millions jackpot Virginia winner: Where was the $348 million ticket sold?

How to enrol?

In order to play Mega Millions, players must either choose Easy Pick/Quick Pick or pick six numbers from two different pools of numbers. One number from 1 to 24 (the gold Mega Ball) and five different numbers from 1 to 70 (the white balls). When all six winning numbers in a drawing match, players win the jackpot.

One play costs $5, and the biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever won was $1.6 billion on August 8, 2023.

The jackpot prize will be divided if there is more than one winner.

Mega Millions drawings take place Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday night.