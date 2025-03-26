Mega Millions March 25 lottery: Where was $344 million won, winning number and more

One lucky person won the Mega Millions jackpot lottery on Tuesday. The winnings had risen to $344 million after no one won the top prize on Friday. The winner can choose a one-time cash payment of $159.1 million. Was there a winner, and if yes, where are they from? Mega millions lottery numbers were drawn last night(Representational image/Pixabay)

The winning numbers were drawn just after 11 PM ET on Tuesday - and a lottery player in Illinois managed to win an estimated $344 million. According to the Mega Millions website, the ticket matched all six balls.

Read More: Social Security: Amid new protocols, here's how to complete verification after March 31, 2025

Where was the winning ticket sold?

The Mega Millions jackpot lottery's winning ticket was sold at Casey General Store on S Somonauk Road in Cortland, Illinois. It is just an hour from Chicago.

The identity of the winner has not been revealed yet.

Mega Millions winning numbers for March 25

The winning numbers for Tuesday's lottery were: 1, 5, 17, 39, 62 Megaball: 8

Megaplier: 2X

Next lottery?

The jackpot will now reset to $20 million for Friday night's drawing.

Read More: Which Social Security offices across US are expected to close in 2025? Check out list and closure dates

Who else won on Tuesday?

In addition to the Illinois-based winner, a ticket sold in Florida managed to match five white balls. They won $1 million. According to the Mega Millions website, a massive 619,889 winning tickets were sold for Tuesday's lottery. Eighteen of those matched four white balls along with the Mega Ball. They won third-tier prizes, at $10,000. Seven of those tickets won $20,000 with the Megaplier.

How do I play Mega Millions?

The cost is $2 per ticket. Participants can add the Megaplier for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot).

A player can select five numbers - from 1 to 70 - for white balls and one number - from 1 to 25 - from the Mega Ball.