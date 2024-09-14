Meghan Markle can make ‘grown men cry’; branded as duchess ‘difficult’ by staff who praises Harry as…

Meghan Markle has reportedly been labeled ‘Duchess Difficult’ by US staffers. A source alleges she has a knack for ‘reducing grown men to tears' with her demanding nature and scathing early-morning emails. Reports suggest that Markle's habit of belittling her staff and ignoring advice has contributed to a high turnover rate, leaving many scared of her intense attitude. Despite her recent efforts to overhaul her public image, insiders reveal that the Sussexes still have a hard time making decisions together. US actress Meghan Markle addresses the audience during the "Afro women and power" forum, at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024. (AFP)

Meghan Markle labeled ‘Duchess difficult’

Recent reports indicate a high turnover rate among staff working for Harry and Meghan as they build their empire in the US with new brand ventures and philanthropic projects. Meghan, in particular, has been criticised as 'Duchess Difficult' and described her as a "dictator in high heels.”

Josh Kettler, who was the top aide for the Duke and Duchess, quit his job in August after only three months, joining the increasing number of people leaving the team. An insider aware of the situation told Hollywood Reporter, “Everyone’s terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, ignores advice, and both she and Harry frequently change their minds, leading to poor decision-making.”

The publication further reported on how Meghan earned the nickname “Duchess Difficult” due to her “loud tantrums and furious 5 a.m. emails.” One source recalled her as 'incredibly demanding,' adding, "She would march around like a dictator in high heels, shouting orders and leaving people feeling intimidated. I've seen her reduce grown men to tears.'”

Prince Harry is ‘charming’

While the former Sussexes' aide criticized the estranged royal couple as “poor decision-makers,” they still praised Prince Harry, describing him as a “very, very charming person—no airs at all,” though noting that he is “very much an enabler.” On the other hand, Meghan was labelled as “just terrible.”

In 2018, shortly after Meghan and Harry's marriage, the former “Suits” star faced accusations of mistreating two palace staff members, prompting Buckingham Palace to investigate the ‘bullying accusation.’ Although the palace never released the outcome of the probe, a leaked email from Harry and Meghan’s former communications secretary stated: “The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights.” Meghan dismissed these claims as a “calculated smear campaign.”

Meghan and Harry’s staff keep quitting

Harry and Meghan are set to debut their new shows on Netflix following the end of their Spotify deal. Meanwhile, Meghan is gearing up to launch her lifestyle brand, although it recently hit a snag with its trademark issue. On top of that, the Sussexes are expanding their philanthropic efforts and touring various countries. However, reports indicate a troubling trend: their staff members are resigning one after another.

Lately, Meghan Markle has been portrayed as someone who is full of gratitude and a bundle of joy, thanks to the ideas of Brené Brown. However, this positive image contrasts sharply with the views of those who used to work with her. They describe her as difficult to work with and always demanding more.

Lately, a bunch of people working for the Sussexes have moved on, like Toya Holness, who was their press secretary until 2022; Christine Weil Schirmer, who was their PR boss in 2021; and Samantha Cohen, who was Markle's main go-to person and private secretary. Before that, we had Keleigh Thomas Morgan and Catherine St-Laurent, who were in charge of the Sussexes' charity Archewell; Archewell's COO Mandana Dayani; Ben Browning, the head of content; and Fara Taylor, the head of marketing, among others.