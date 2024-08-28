Meghan Markle dubbed ‘unbearable’ as nearly 20 American Riviera Orchard's staffers quit and no one wants CEO job

Meghan Markle may be in a difficult situation as her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is “struggling to find a CEO” after being labelled as “condescending” by a former member of staff, an expert claimed. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “very demanding” and “difficult to work for” since they put “a lot of people's backs up," according to an insider.(AFP)

The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex hinted about the company's debut in March, but she has only distributed 50 branded jams to close friends and well-known influencers so far.

An ex-Archewell employee informed NewsNation that Meghan is “unbearable” and “talks down to people”.

Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow as 20 employees quit

While a branding expert asserted that Meghan's search for investors was the reason for the delay, another source stated that she is also facing the challenge of hiring a CEO.

A source told Closer that “the numbers don’t lie and to have almost 20 members of staff quitting on them tells its own story.”

Calling the exit of employees “unprecedented” for any company or even a startup, the source went on to say that the brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters. According to the insider, the Duke and Duchess are “very demanding” and “difficult to work for” since they put “a lot of people's backs up.”

These allegations have raised concerns regarding the work culture at American Riviera Orchard.

This development comes just days before Meghan and Harry's chief of staff, Josh Kettler, stepped down from his job just after three months.

According to reports, the seasoned PR expert was hired to “guide Harry through his next phase.”

However, Kettler left the position, citing a “mutual decision,” according to Team Sussex.

Also Read: Meghan Markle reduced to tears after her new product was ‘widely mocked’, says royal expert

Meghan and her American Riviera Orchard

Meghan has already begun promoting her brand despite the fact that the products aren't yet available.

She gifted strawberry jam jars to a few renowned celebrities in April, which hinted at the promising start to the brand's launch.

She also sent dog biscuits to her prominent friends and suggested a future rose wine line.

The firm intends to sell delectable goodies including jellies, jams, marmalade, and spreads along with tableware, drinkware, and kitchen linens, according to a trademark application.