Meghan Markle reportedly set to exact revenge with explosive tell-all memoir

Meghan Markle is reportedly plotting an explosive tell-all memoir to share her side of the story as the royal family's feud with the Sussexes intensifies. According to a recent report by UK magazine Closer, sources close to the Duchess of Sussex speculate that another bombshell memoir is set to follow Prince Harry's 2023 hit, Spare. Meghan Markle is thought to be plotting a bombshell memoir to reveal her side of the story amid her and Prince Harry's feud with the royal family(AP)

Is Meghan Markle planning on tell-all memoir?

While there is no confirmation by Meghan herself, sources told the outlet that “the talk among their [Meghan and Prince Harry's] friends is that it’s time to take the gloves off and do away with the diplomacy.” This speculation comes after the pair recently sat down together for a CBS interview.

As the duchess reflected on her past suicidal thoughts, she is thought to have been working on a bombshell memoir. Highlighting the growing public demand for Meghan's side of the story, the insider said, “There’s so much demand for Meghan to speak out, whether that’s in the form of another sit-down interview or even her own memoir. She has the potential to make an absolute fortune and clear up a lot of questions.”

The Duchess of Sussex first admitted to having suicidal thoughts while still a senior working member of the royal family during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Additionally, the speculations about Meghan wanting to exact revenge grew rife after she and Prince Harry were not welcomed by the royal family at their annual summer gathering at Balmoral.

“It doesn’t exactly shock Harry and Meghan that they’re not invited considering they’re not even on speaking terms at this point, but it feels very much like a personal attack designed to hurt and embarrass them,” the insider continued before adding, “They’re now being forced to figure out a strategy to fight back, and one option on the table is to go all-out with a big tell-all from Meghan where she completely lays out her side of the story.”