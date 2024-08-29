Meghan Markle reveals why she wears unknown brands: ‘Investing in them has helped…'

Meghan Markle usually remains in the limelight for the ongoing Royal family drama, but one thing that draws the attention of her fans the most is her fashion sense. The Duchess of Sussex's admirers lauded her dressing style during her visit to Nigeria as well as in Colombia. Meghan Markle has revealed that she purposefully promotes brands she likes by donning their products to public engagements.(AP)

In her recent interview to New York Times, Meghan has revealed that she purposefully promotes brands she likes by donning their products to public engagements.

The Duchess told that she spends her time online looking for intriguing new products, particularly those that cater to women in other countries.

According to the report, she has made investments in five to 10 of them, the most recent of which is the handwoven basket bag from Cesta Collective.

The handwoven bags, which are made by a group of African women in Rwanda, get final touch in Italy.

Meghan and her brand investment journey

Meghan started her brand investment journey during the pandemic, purchasing stock in the vegan instant latte startup Clevr Blends. She feels that her involvement with various brands has aided in the development of her own brand, American Riviera Orchard.

According to Meghan, “Investing in them has helped me line up for this chapter where I’m investing in myself.”

She further revealed that she spends most of her time “Googling, looking for brands.”

“When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories,” she said.

Meghan informed that she decides to wear support designers with whom she shares great bond and smaller or upcoming brands that deserve attention in key events, where she would get the spotlight and “attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing.”

“That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring,” the Duchess concluded.