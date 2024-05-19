Meghan Markle ‘unbothered’ after being named 'most hated celebrity' in UK but Prince Harry is not…

Meghan Markle may not be Britain's favourite, but her recent dip in popularity rankings in a survey has raised eyebrows globally. A poll slammed her and Harry with the title of "most disliked celebrities" on British soil, but Meghan's not letting it rain on her parade. According to a PR Guru, she's taking it with a pinch of salt and focusing on her new venture in America. This survey won't be putting a damper on her spirits as much as some might think. TOPSHOT - Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, meet with children during their visit at the Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Sussexes become one of the ‘most disliked personalities’ in UK

A recent list released by Ranker earlier this week focused on the most disliked celebrities of 2024, causing quite a stir among royal followers. While the Sussexes' dip in popularity wasn't shocking, few would have expected them to rank in the top 5. The website, known for its extensive voting and opinion polls on entertainment, brands, and sports, with over one billion votes, placed Meghan Markle at the number 4 position on the UK's list of most disliked celebs.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Meghan Markle takes UK popularity dip as ‘pinch of salt’

“Meghan received a very low score. In fact, it should be noted that 65% of respondents disliked her, and 45% had very negative views of her,” remarked Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR, speaking to the UK Mirror about the popularity ranking. "I believe Meghan will take the survey data with a pinch of salt. I'm not sure how interested she is anymore in winning back the British public," she added, speculating on the Duchess's reaction to this news.

Suggesting that as the former Suits star is American, she might prioritize building her brand in her own country rather than the one she left in 2020, Carratt added, "She is American, and that is where her family life is now, so she will likely be more focused on raising her popularity in her own country and concentrating on making her brand, American Rivera Orchard, a huge success.”

Prince Harry likely ‘impacted’ by declining UK popularity

The PR guru suggests that while Meghan remains "less concerned," "Harry, of course, will be, as it's his birthplace, and he wants his children to be connected to British heritage." According to the latest survey, 394.5k votes were cast, with 31.4k voting against James Corden, Meghan Markle, Amber Heard, and others. The Sussexes were ranked fourth on the list of most disliked people.

Also read: Bridgerton 3 boss spills the fate of Colin and Penelope’s romance after Whistledown's bombshell in Part 2

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be feeling a confidence boost after their successful Nigerian trip,” says Carratt. However, their trip wasn't without its critics. Some royal supporters raised eyebrows at the tour's resemblance to an official royal visit, something Harry and Meghan are no longer entitled to since stepping down from their senior roles. But, unbothered by the fact, the Duke in an interview with People hinted towards more international tours.

Also read: Prince Harry and Meghan flown free to Nigeria by fugitive airline boss wanted in US: Report

"There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to travelling more because the work matters. Whether it's the Archewell Foundation, Invictus or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," Harry remarked.