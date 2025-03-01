Megyn Kelly's ‘suck up to President Trump’ advise to Zelenskyy fumes Internet; 'The USA is now viewed as...'

Megyn Kelly slammed Volodymyr Zelensky for displaying “dumb diplomacy” during his key meeting with Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, saying the Ukrainian President should have “sucked up” to his US counterpart. On her The Megyn Kelly Show, the 54-year-old journalist poked fun at Zelensky for making Trump furious during their meeting at Oval office.(Getty Images via AFP)

During a live TV telecast, Trump and Zelensky clashed in the Oval Office, with the US President and his VP JD Vance accusing the Ukrainian leader of being rude and “disrespectful”. They even blasted for not beingenough grateful for theUS military assistance. “You're gambling with millions of people... You're gambling with World War Three,” Trump told Zelenskyy.

“When I look at that, I'm like, 'Why would you do anything other than being magnanimous and, frankly, like, suck up to President Trump who's got the deepest pockets of anybody who's helped him and could help him and is very interested in striking a deal to wrap this thing up,” she said.

Stressing that everything can be bargained despite of how he feels about the terms, Kelly asked, “But why put him in an angry mood while you're in the Oval?”

Megyn Kelly blast Zelensky's ‘dumb policy’

Megyn then slammed Zelensky for not signing the pact during his US visit, saying that if Ukraine accepted the mineral deal Trump suggested, it would also shield the nation from a potential Russian invasion.

On rare mineral, earth materials deal, she said, “If we're over there, our economic interests are over there, mining these minerals, Putin is less likely to invade again or do anything to upset Ukraine.”

According to her, Zelenskyy used his meeting as a chance to tell the US President that “he can't trust Putin”.

“I mean, this is just dumb. This is dumb diplomacy on his part,” she stated.

Internet reacts

Responding to her remarks, one X user wrote, “Trump and Vance embarrassed themselves on the world stage.” The USA is now viewed as being in “Putin's pocket” and “untrustworthy,” the user added.

“This is such a propaganda show. Completely dishonest. The two guests don't believe a word that comes out of their own mouths,” another stated.