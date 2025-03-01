Who is Alexander Vindman? Trump’s ex-official calls Zelensky meeting ‘horror show’, says Prez ‘blew this bigger than…’

Alexander Vindman made surprising remarks after the highly anticipated Oval Office meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump took a shocking turn. According to former National Security Council official Vindman, the meeting was progressing smoothly until Vice President JD Vance made a pivotal move that "blew it all up.” His remarks earned the official backlash on social media. According to Alexander Vindman, the meeting between Zelensky and Trump was marred by Vice President Vance's comments and labelled it a disaster. (@AVindman/X)

Who is Alexander Vindman?

Alexander Vindman was appointed as the director of European Affairs on the National Security Council during Trump’s first administration. He gained national attention as the whistleblower who raised alarms about President Trump’s July 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Vindman testified that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s family, a move that led to an impeachment inquiry. Despite the gravity of the allegations, Trump was acquitted after a lengthy impeachment process and Senate trial in early 2020, as reported by ABC News.

Vindman’s remarks on Trump-Zelensky meet

According to The Hill, the Ukraine whistleblower who sat on the National Security Council in Trump’s first term, called the meeting “a horror show.” He added, “Ukraine will not have U.S. support going forward, because Trump and Vance are completely lost. Europe will step-up and this war will continue. Trump blew this bigger than any [foreign] policy folly in recent history.” He wrote on X, “There has never been anything like this. Trump and Vance look like children talking about accommodating Putin. Zelensky holds his ground and defends his nation… and the free world.”

Vindman said, “You’re going to say a preposterous thing like Zelenskyy owes an apology for being attacked. I'm going to go ahead and say something outrageous. JD Vance should resign. How about that?” He added, “A maximum display of ignorance and malice from Vance today.”

Vindman earns backlash over his Trump-Zelensky remarks

A user wrote on X, “I present to you the defense minister of Ukraine #AlexanderVindman Proudly playing for the other team since Papa Trump came in to clean house.” A second user wrote, “It’s time to investigate Alexander Vindman.” A third user wrote, “Alexander Vindman belongs in jail!”

Another user wrote, “Alexander Vindman should be deported!! His loyalties are with Ukraine not America!!” while one user wrote, “If anyone deserves a prison sentence for sedition, it's Alexander Vindman.”