Melina Frattolin case update: Dad Luciano Frattolin did not like ‘being tied down’ by his daughter, ex-friend claims

Luciano Frattolin, the man accused of killing his nine-year-old daughter, Melina Frattolin, did not like being “tied down” by his daughter, according to a former friend. Frattolin, 45, was on vacation with Melina in New York when she was killed. He now faces a murder charge. Luciano Frattolin was arrested after his daughter Melina Galanis Frattolin was found dead in New York.(Facebook/ New York State Police and Gambella Coffee Website)

The friend told the Montreal Gazette that Frattolin spent most of his time in Ethiopia, where he was born and ran businesses like a mine and hotel construction project.

The friend said, “He loved his daughter, but he didn’t like the idea of being tied down,” as per New York Post report.

Luciano Frattolin allegedly cheated on his wife

Frattolin used to live in Montreal but mostly stayed in Ethiopia. Melina lived in Canada with her mother. The mother had split from Frattolin after he allegedly cheated on her, the friend said.

His only real ties to Montreal were his daughter and ex, according to the source, who said he stopped speaking to Frattolin after a business deal went wrong and “some of the funds disappeared.”

“From what [Frattolin] said, he truly loved [Melina]. He would visit at least once a year,” the friend said.

The friend also said Frattolin is a “prominent” businessman in Ethiopia. He was born to an Ethiopian mother and an Italian father. In 2019, he co-founded an iron ore mine there with a Chinese company and secured a 20-year contract.

That same year, he was reportedly attacked and suffered permanent damage to one of his eyes.

While recovering from the injury, Melina’s mother visited him in Ethiopia and found out he was seeing someone else.“That is why they separated,” the friend said.

Frattolin later referred to the 2019 incident in a deleted online bio, calling it an “unfortunate event” that “severely affected his well-being” and led to a “long and arduous” recovery.

Luciano Frattolin faced various problems

The friend said Frattolin had money problems and would often leave Ethiopia when things got tough, heading to Italy and coming back when things calmed down.

The friend said, “He had a lot of bills, so any time things were about to blow up, he would travel, and go back [to Ethiopia] once things cooled down.”

Frattolin liked to keep up a flashy lifestyle. He wore expensive clothes and watches and only flew business class or better, the friend said.

“He was one of the first people to bring a Porsche into Ethiopia. He also had a Land Cruiser,” the friend added. “He had two [luxury] cars, so in Ethiopia, he would be considered a very well-off person.”

On Instagram, Frattolin once posted a video of himself driving the Porsche on dirt roads in Ethiopia, with a local tribesperson in the shot.

Frattolin pleaded not guilty to murder on Monday in a court in Ticonderoga, New York,. He is expected back in court Friday.