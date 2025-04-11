Merce Camprubi Montal, wife of Agustín Escobar, identified as Hudson River helicopter crash victim

The victims of the Hudson River helicopter crash have been identified as Agustín Escobar, president of the Spanish branch of the European automation company Siemens; his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal; and their three children, ages 4, 5, and 11, according to ABC News, citing law enforcement sources. The 36-year-old pilot was also killed, though his name has not yet been released. Debris floats in the water at the scene where a helicopter crashed in the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Hudson River helicopter crash -

A New York City sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River just minutes after taking off from a downtown heliport around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Witnesses told local media they saw the aircraft “falling apart” in midair before it plunged into the water near the Jersey City shoreline. Divers from the NYPD and FDNY rushed to the scene and pulled survivors from the wreckage.

"NYPD divers pulled four people from the crash site, and FDNY Divers recovered an additional two. Immediate lifesaving measures were undertaken on the vessels at the scene, as well as the adjoining pier," police commissioner Jessica Tisch said. “Four victims were pronounced dead on scene, and two more were removed to local area hospitals, where, sadly, both succumbed to their injuries.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement it was Bell 206 helicopter.

“A Bell 206 helicopter crashed and is submerged in the Hudson River in New York City. The number of people on board is unknown at this time. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The @NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates,” FAA said in a statement.

President Donald Trump took to social media to call the crash "terrible."

"Terrible helicopter crash in the Hudson River. Looks like six people, the pilot, two adults, and three children, are no longer with us. The footage of the accident is horrendous. God bless the families and friends of the victims. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, and his talented staff are on it. Announcements as to exactly what took place, and how, will be made shortly," he wrote on Truth Social.