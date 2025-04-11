What is Siemens? All about the German company whose Spanish CEO died in Hudson River helicopter crash

The Hudson River helicopter crash that claimed six lives near Manhattan’s West Side this week has drawn attention to one of Europe’s most influential companies — Siemens AG. Among the victims was Agustin Escobar, President and CEO of Siemens in Spain, along with his wife and their three children, per The New York Post. An object floats at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, as seen from Newport, New Jersey, U.S., April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

But what exactly is Siemens?

Founded in 1847 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Siemens AG is one of the world’s largest technology companies. For more than 175 years, it has been dominating the market.

“Siemens AG is a German leading global technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare,” their website read.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}