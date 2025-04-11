Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is Siemens? All about the German company whose Spanish CEO died in Hudson River helicopter crash

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Apr 11, 2025 07:09 AM IST

Siemens AG, a major global technology firm, is in the spotlight after a helicopter crash in Manhattan claimed its Spanish CEO Agustin Escobar and his family.

The Hudson River helicopter crash that claimed six lives near Manhattan’s West Side this week has drawn attention to one of Europe’s most influential companies — Siemens AG. Among the victims was Agustin Escobar, President and CEO of Siemens in Spain, along with his wife and their three children, per The New York Post.

An object floats at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, as seen from Newport, New Jersey, U.S., April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)
An object floats at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, as seen from Newport, New Jersey, U.S., April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

But what exactly is Siemens?

Founded in 1847 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Siemens AG is one of the world’s largest technology companies. For more than 175 years, it has been dominating the market.

“Siemens AG is a German leading global technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare,” their website read.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / What is Siemens? All about the German company whose Spanish CEO died in Hudson River helicopter crash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On