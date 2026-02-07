Mette-Marit and Epstein link: Norway's Crown Princess issues apology after embarrassment to Royal family

Norway's Crown Princess has made a heartfelt apology regarding her associations with Jeffrey Epstein, following the release of new documents that disclosed her stay at the financier's Palm Beach residence. Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit issued a second apology regarding her connections with Jeffrey Epstein, acknowledging poor judgment and the impact on her family's reputation amid legal troubles involving her son. (REUTERS)

Mette-Marit expressed that the content of the messages exchanged between her and Epstein “does not represent the person I want to be”, and she extended her apologies to all those she has “let down”.

The documents related to Epstein included numerous references to the crown princess, who stated in 2019 that she regretted her interactions with Epstein, Daily Mail reported, citing Norwegian media.

Royal Palace, Oslo issues statement The palace released a statement from the crown princess, in which she expressed her profound remorse regarding her previous friendship with Epstein.

“It is important for me to apologize to all of you whom I have disappointed. Some of the content of the messages between Epstein and me does not represent the person I want to be," the palace stated.

“I also apologize for the situation I have put the Royal Family in, especially the King and Queen."

This represents the second apology made by Mette-Marit within a week, following her statement released after the files were published, in which she expressed that she had “shown poor judgment” and lamented any interactions with Epstein.

Mette-Marit's ties with Epstein Mette-Marit's communications and ties with Epstein have drawn significant attention over the last week, further intensifying the embarrassment for the royal family, coinciding with her son's trial in Oslo for various offenses, including allegations of rape.

The recently disclosed documents feature email correspondences suggesting that Mette-Marit used a property owned by Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida, for a number of days in 2013.

Mette-Marit's family King Harald, 88, along with the royal family, enjoys considerable popularity in Norway. However, the legal issues surrounding Mette-Marit's son, Marius Borg Høiby, have posed a challenge to the family's reputation since 2024, and the recent Epstein documents have exacerbated this situation.

Mette-Marit is wed to Crown Prince Haakon, who is the successor to the throne.